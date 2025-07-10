Church body urges restraint in Armenian church conflict

Gyumri city, Armenia (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The World Council of Churches (WCC) has called upon the Armenian government to respect religious freedom and has expressed “deep concern” about the arrest of senior clergy and other law enforcement actions.

Relations between the Armenian Apostolic Church and the government are currently strained. Archbishop Mikael Ajapahyan was arrested on charges of encouraging the overthrow of the government by undemocratic means.

Armenian prosecutors point to a number of statements made by the archbishop appearing to call for a coup. In one he told News.am, “I called for a coup to save the country from this madman, they are not saving it, they are also guilty of all this. This is not just a call, it must be done.”

As well as arresting senior clergy, Armenian security forces have carried out a number of law enforcement actions at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that he is attempting to save the church from “anti-Christian” and “anti-state” groups that it is claimed have taken over the church.

In a statement the WCC said it stood with the Armenian Apostolic Church, noting its “unique and revered place in the spiritual, cultural, and historical life of the Armenian people”.

“Reports of force being used within sacred spaces and the detention of clergy raise significant concerns about the protection of religious freedom, the sanctity of worship, and the autonomy of religious institutions," it said.

The WCC called upon the government to respect the rights of religious leaders and to ensure they receive the benefits of due process. Both parties were also encouraged to resolve their differences via “open and constructive dialogue”.

“We continue to pray for wisdom and discernment among Armenia’s leaders, for the well-being of its clergy and faithful, and for a resolution grounded in justice, peace, and respect for all," it said.