Christians praying for peace after Israel-Iran escalation

A building in Tehran damaged by an Israeli missile strike. (Photo: YouTube / Guardian)

With conflict in the Middle East taking a new turn after Israel's strikes on Iran, Christians are praying for peace.

Pope Leo called for both sides to engage in "sincere dialogue" during an audience on Saturday for the Jubilee of Sport in St Peter's Basilica.

“No one should ever threaten another’s existence," he said.

"In these days, news continues to arrive that causes great concern. The situation in Iran and Israel has seriously deteriorated, and at such a delicate moment, I wish to strongly renew an appeal to responsibility and reason."

He said that building a world "free from the nuclear threat" must be "pursued through respectful encounters and sincere dialogue, in order to build a lasting peace founded on justice, fraternity, and the common good".

“It is the duty of all countries to support the cause of peace by initiating paths of reconciliation and promoting solutions that guarantee security and dignity for all," he said.

Pastor Greg Laurie said, "Let’s continue to pray for the people of Israel as they are under attack by missiles from Iran.

"May God protect them and bring peace to the region. As Scripture says, 'You have been a refuge for the poor, a refuge for the needy in their distress, a shelter from the storm and a shade from the heat' (Isaiah 25:4)."

Evangelist Franklin Graham defended Israel's actions on social media: "Iran has said that they want to wipe Israel off the face of the map. They would also like to destroy America. Iran is a sponsor of terror.

"The Oct. 7 attack on Israel was perpetrated by Hamas, which is controlled by Iran. Israel has been attacked in the north by Hezbollah, which is controlled by Iran. And Iran has been using the Houthis to fire missiles almost every day toward Israel, and they are controlled by Iran.

"I was in Israel last week, and we had to take shelter several times as Houthi missiles were fired into the country. Imagine if we had to live like that here in the US. Israel has been forced into defending itself and needs our prayers.

"All of us who believe in the Lord Jesus Christ and trust Him should 'Pray for the peace of Jerusalem' (Psalm 122:6). Pray that this can be resolved quickly."

The World Prayer Centre has issued an urgent prayer request following the escalation in recent days.

Embrace the Middle East is also appealing for prayer.

"As violence escalates between Israel and Iran, please join us in praying for peace in the Middle East. We pray for an end to the bloodshed. We pray for compassion, mercy and restraint," it said.

The UK is deploying RAF jets to the Middle East amid fears of a full-scale conflict.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the UK is "engaging partners to de-escalate" as he called for "restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy".

European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas said, "The EU expresses its deepest concern at the dangerous escalation that threatens to destabilise the Middle East following Israeli strikes on Iran and Iran’s response. Diplomacy must prevail."