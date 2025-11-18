Christians invited to start 2026 in prayer for the nation

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A nationwide prayer initiative involving thousands of churches and Christians is set to take place at the start of the New Year.

The National Day of Prayer and Worship (NDOPW) is inviting Christians to join in a month-long prayer vigil to seek cohesion, revitalisation, and spiritual direction for 2026.

The vigil is scheduled for 5 January to 5 February, expanding on the growing momentum of NDOPW events – from the 72-hour prayer vigil over Halloween that drew widespread participation in person and online, to the upcoming Shine Your Light (SYL) three-day Christmas vigil running from December 12 to 14.

Over the course of the month, Christians will have opportunities to join virtual prayer sessions each day, attend community-based gatherings, and connect with organised intercessory groups.

“This month-long vigil is an invitation to seek God together for a fresh outpouring of the Holy Spirit in 2026 and, to continue to break down denominational barriers as Christians from different churches gather together locally to pray for their communities, the nation and what God is doing across the globe," said NDOPW founder and convener Pastor Jonathan Oloyede.

Since its launch in 2006 — when thousands gathered for a national day of prayer at Wembley Stadium —NDOPW has steadily built a network of volunteers and partner churches committed to intercession across towns, cities, and rural communities.

The group now provides digital prayer rooms, daily online sessions at 7am and 7pm, and a monthly virtual night of prayer that regularly attracts large numbers.

The New Year vigil will complement NDOPW’s annual Shine Your Light campaign, an evangelistic Christmas effort that encourages churches to carry out carol services and festive events into public spaces such as high streets, markets and shopping centres.

This year’s campaign has drawn support from more than 60 Christian networks and denominations.

Pastor Oloyede said the surge of prayer throughout 2025 has revealed a growing hunger for spiritual renewal.

“We have seen God move mightily throughout 2025 through our range of prayer initiatives, and especially over the three-day Halloween prayer vigils,” he said.

“So many in our nation are walking in darkness, with millions searching for hope, meaning, and truth in an increasingly uncertain world.”

Pastor Oloyede described reports of churches collaborating across towns and cities, and hundreds joining online at any given moment during the 72-hour vigil.

“As we enter a new season, we believe the Lord is calling us to go deeper, to press in for transformation in our communities, in our government, and in the hearts of people across the UK," he said.