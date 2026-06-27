Christians called to 'gracious' engagement on abortion

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An Oxford-trained doctor and philosopher has urged Christians to approach the abortion debate more thoughtfully, warning that discussions surrounding the issue are too often reduced to slogans and emotional reactions rather than careful engagement with scientific, ethical and philosophical questions.

Speaking on the Evangelical 360 podcast, Oxford research fellow Dr Calum Miller discussed the foundations of his pro-life convictions and the challenges of engaging in one of society's most contentious moral debates - abortion.

His conversation with host Brian Stiller explored topics like the beginning of human life, personhood, medicine, human rights, public policy and the role of faith in shaping ethical convictions.

Dr Miller said his pro-life convictions developed while he was studying medicine at Oxford.

“I saw what the baby looks like in the womb,” he said. “I saw that it is a human life, that life begins at conception. This is just a scientific fact. I then saw what abortion does … it's not just a simple procedure to remove a piece of tissue, it’s the taking of a human life.”

Reflecting on his journey, he said his position was shaped primarily by scientific and philosophical considerations rather than religious beliefs.

He argued that the principle of human equality was central to his thinking, contending that human worth should be grounded in what people are rather than in their abilities, characteristics, or stage of development.

He explained: “Are all human beings equal? Because if all human beings are equal and life begins at conception, then we have to say that that baby in the womb is also equal.

“When we bear in mind the entire diversity of humanity…and we say that they're all equal, what that means is that the value of humanity must come from what we fundamentally are because we are all human beings. It doesn't come from what we can do because if it comes from what we can do, more able people are going to be worth more than others. And that just doesn’t make sense of our experience and our commitment to human equality.”

Adding to this was his concern for the most vulnerable: “Who could be more vulnerable than a voiceless, powerless baby that is totally at the mercy of somebody else?”

He pointed to Scripture and early Christian teaching as part of the Church’s historic witness on the issue, noting that the Christian tradition has long recognised the value of life before birth. He cited Psalm 139, which speaks of God knitting a person together in the womb, and referred to the Didache, an early Christian text explicitly condemning abortion.

He said his advocacy is not only about protecting unborn children, but also about supporting parents and families.

“It's definitely the most fulfilling thing I've ever done, to fight for children who have no voice, to fight for their mothers, their fathers. Ultimately, to fight for families because we know that if a family is intact, a child has a much better chance in life. If a family is broken apart, that child loses so many advantages as a result,” he said.

He added that family breakdown has become so common in the West that people can be hesitant to speak about the importance of family life.

“But … family is valuable. Life in the womb is valuable. Children are valuable,” he emphasised.

During the conversation, Dr Miller outlined three broad arguments often used in support of abortion rights: claims that the unborn child is not fully human or not a person; arguments based on bodily autonomy; and legal, practical or political arguments, even if some consider it morally wrong.

However, he said discussions about abortion are rarely won by argument alone. Many people approach the issue through personal experience, pain, fear or deeply held assumptions.

He said that when people raise difficult questions, such as pregnancy following rape, Christians must be careful not to respond in a way that sounds detached from the suffering involved.

“Ultimately, I think what we’re often missing is just understanding the person and where they’re coming from,” he said.

The episode also explored how Christians should speak about abortion in pluralistic societies. Dr Miller said faith has a rightful place in public life but added that Christians should also be able to engage using medical evidence, human rights language, and ethical reasoning that can be understood beyond church circles.

He said religion remains an important part of public life, particularly because Western societies have been shaped historically and philosophically by Christian values.

“If we believe in a democracy where everyone has an opinion and should have their opinion taken into account, you have to take religion into account because that’s what most people feel is important to them,” he said.

He argued that political involvement should not be seen as a distraction from Christian witness, but as one way of loving one’s neighbour.

The discussion also turned to changing attitudes among younger generations. Dr Miller said that while much of the West remains broadly supportive of abortion rights, he believes the picture is beginning to shift in the UK.

“By far the most pro-life generation is under 30s, especially young men,” he said, adding that young women are also more pro-life than older women in the UK.

He suggested this may be part of a wider trend across Western Europe, where some young people are becoming disillusioned with secular progressivism.

According to Dr Miller, many are looking at the myriad problems characterising modern Western societies - like rising loneliness, anxiety, depression, and family breakdown - and beginning to ask whether “something is missing”.

He believes many are gradually recognising the need for “faith and family, and values that built our societies.”

“[Christians] need to be there ready with the arguments done in a truthful and gracious way,” he said, adding that churches and pro-life movements should offer community, belonging and a vision of family and public life.

Christians should be spiritually prepared, he added, and praying to be “instruments of His renewal”, ready to “harvest the fruit” when God brings change.

The discussion also turned to global abortion policy, with Dr Miller expressing concern about the influence of Western governments and international organisations in developing nations, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. He claimed that overseas aid and development funding are increasingly tied to pressure on recipient nations to introduce more liberal abortion laws.