Christians bringing aid and assistance to Afghanistan after deadly earthquake

Ahmed, 42, amid the rubble of his home destroyed by Sunday evening’s 6.0 earthquake. Two of his daughters were killed under the rubble when the roof collapsed. (Photo: Tearfund partner)

Christian charities have launched emergency appeals to support communities in Afghanistan reeling from a powerful earthquake that struck the country late Sunday night, along with the tremor that hit the northeastern region on Tuesday.

Tearfund confirmed that its partners are working in some of the hardest-hit areas, where landslides and rockfalls have cut off mountain villages.

The charity is providing health support, clean water, cash assistance, emergency shelter, and food to families who have lost everything.

Tearfund’s Country Director for Afghanistan Solomon Cornelius described the challenges.

“Tearfund’s partners are navigating the difficult mountainous terrain to be able to reach communities cut off by landslides," he said.

"Ahmed, 42, was sleeping outside when the earthquake struck. He saw the roof of his house suddenly fall in on his two daughters sleeping inside.

“Alongside the practical needs for emergency shelter and food, there is also a need for compassion and support for people like Abdul who have lost family and friends in this deadly earthquake.”

The death toll has surpassed 1,400, while thousands more have sustained injuries.

In some villages, survivors have had to search the debris with their hands to rescue loved ones.

Tearfund has appealed for urgent donations to help families recover both in the immediate crisis and in the long term, as many have also lost their homes and livelihoods.

Christian Aid has also launched an appeal to support relief efforts, and already transferred £50,000 to its local partner, the Organisation for Coordination of Humanitarian Relief (OCHR). However, it says more funds are urgently needed.

The acting country manager for Christian Aid in Afghanistan, Yaqoob Rauf, said: “Partners tell us that people have been severely impacted … we have been told homes made of mud and wood collapsed as helicopters were sent in to evacuate the injured.”

Afghanistan was already facing severe drought, food shortages, and economic collapse following years of prolonged warfare and cuts to international aid.

OCHR reports that nearly 50 per cent of Afghans are dependent on humanitarian aid to meet basic needs.

Rauf described the latest disaster as “a devastating blow, coming on top of the 2023 earthquake in Herat and the continuing dire economic situation. Even before this heartbreaking earthquake, Afghanistan was under immense strain".

Christian Aid’s current relief efforts are providing food, clean drinking water, shelter, and essential supplies, with a particular focus on protecting women and girls.

The charity has set up a dedicated web page with information on how individuals and churches can support the appeal, along with a special prayer guide for use in worship.