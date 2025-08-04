Christian teacher sacked over Facebook posts takes legal action

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A Christian teacher sacked over Facebook posts that were described as 'Islamophobic' has launched legal action.

In one of the posts, made privately to his Facebook friends, Simon Pearson, 56, defended police actions in a violent incident at Manchester Airport last year. Mohammed Amaaz, a 20-year-old student, was found guilty last week of attacking two female police officers at the airport and has been remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing.

In a second post, Mr Pearson criticised the jailing of Lucy Connolly for inciting racial hatred in a tweet following the murder of three children in Southport last year. He said that although her comments were "obviously wrong", her imprisonment was an example of “two-tier policing”.

He was investigated and, despite apologising for any offence caused, was sacked from his teaching position by Preston College after the Muslim representative of the National Education Union (NEU) at the college complained about his posts.

Pearson, supported by the Christian Legal Centre, has filed an Employment Tribunal claim for wrongful dismissal, unfair dismissal, harassment, and discrimination.

His legal team argues that his posts were protected expressions of his Christian and philosophical beliefs.

They will cite the 2025 Court of Appeal ruling in favour of Kristie Higgs, a Christian teaching assistance who was sacked by a school in a similar freedom-of-expression case.

Commenting on his decision to take legal action, Mr Pearson said he had been the victim of a "witch hunt".

"I am appalled by the way I’ve been treated,” he said.

“I’ve dedicated my life to education and to supporting students from all walks of life. I was upset by the CCTV footage, especially the attacks on the female officers.

"Yet as soon as I was branded ‘Islamophobic’ for expressing concern about violent crime, I became a marked man. It was clear that I had to be found guilty by the College, it became a witch hunt, and I had to be eliminated no matter what."

In the first post on 28 July 2024 in which he commented on the Manchester Airport incident, Mr Pearson wrote: “What brave police endured before that was not shown by these two savages and the leftist woke media. If these people have no respect for the police and UK law, they need deporting back to their ancestral home and their property confiscated by the state. They deserved all they got in return and more. The police deserve a medal."

Regarding Lucy Connolly's case, he wrote in another post to Facebook on 30 July 2024: “The woman who made that appalling comment about the mosque in Southport is obviously wrong. But where is the jail sentence for the Labour MP calling for people to have their throats slit. Where is the justice meeted it [sic] against those thugs who beat up the police at Manchester airport? She should not have been jailed for that. People presumed the worst and were outraged by the killing of three little girls. It was wrong but how many Islamists plots and crimes have been experienced in our country. The Manchester Arena bombing, Lee Rigby, etc… Certain sections of society calling for the genocide of Jews from the river to the sea are so also free to express their opinions and make Jewish people afraid to walk the streets. There is a two-tier policy from the top down. Has our country’s woke leadership lost its mind? Should we be seeking asylum in America?”

He was referencing suspended Labour councillor Ricky Jones who is to stand trial this month over comments he made in connection with last summer's riots.

Mr Pearson said he was determined to fight for justice after his sacking.

“I cannot allow what has happened to me to go unchallenged," he said.

"It is a grave injustice that should concern everybody who cares about freedom. I am determined to fight for justice and for the freedom to raise legitimate concerns in public and private as part of national debates on extremely serious issues that impact us all.”



Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, commented: “This case highlights the dangerous consequences of the vague and weaponised use of the term ‘Islamophobia’.

"In a free and democratic society, we must be able to discuss public events and express concern about violence and injustice without fear of losing our livelihoods.

"The definition of Islamophobia is being used to silence legitimate speech and punish those who dare to speak out. We stand firmly behind this teacher and his right to freedom of expression.”

Commenting on the case, Lord Young of Acton, founder of the Free Speech Union, told The Telegraph newspaper: “The most striking aspect of this case is that the teacher was sacked at the behest of the NEU.

“Once upon a time, trade unions used to stick up for workers threatened with the sack for speaking out of turn. Now, they side with management and actively try to get workers sacked, including their dues-paying members.”

A spokesperson for the NEU said: “The management of Preston College reached a decision to dismiss the teacher following disciplinary procedures.

“The NEU was not directly involved in these processes and it will be for the Employment Tribunal to consider the fairness of the dismissal if and when the claim reaches a hearing.”

Preston College has been contacted for comment.