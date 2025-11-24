Christian school headteacher, parents spar over 'KPop Demon Hunters'

K-Pop Demon Hunters is Netflix’s most-watched movie ever. (Photo: Netflix)

A Church of England primary school has told families to discourage their students from singing songs from a popular animated musical, citing concerns that the film’s demon-themed content conflicts with Christian values. The move has drawn criticism from parents who say the ban is unnecessary and unfair to children who enjoy the movie.

Lilliput Church of England Infant School in Poole, Dorset, recently issued guidance asking parents to speak to their children about not performing or singing songs from the Netflix hit “KPop Demon Hunters” during school hours, The Telegraph reported.

In a message sent to families, acting head teacher Lloyd Allington said the film’s references to demons were “deeply uncomfortable” for some members of the school’s Christian community.

The term K-pop is short for Korean popular music, a genre that originated in South Korea.

“KPop Demon Hunters” has drawn attention for blending typical teen themes with a supernatural plot. Released in June, the movie follows a fictional K-pop girl group that secretly fights demons and features a rival group called the Saja Boys, a demon boy band whose music explores themes such as temptation and seduction. It has become the most-watched film in Netflix’s history and spawned a commercially successful soundtrack.

The movie’s lead single, “Golden,” topped U.K. charts for 10 weeks and was performed by the Royal Air Force band during the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace. Another track, “Soda Pop,” was featured on BBC’s “Strictly Come Dancing.”

The school’s concerns stemmed from the film’s use of supernatural imagery and themes. Allington wrote that while parents had the right to choose what media their children engaged with at home, the school was responsible for maintaining an environment sensitive to its faith-based ethos. He noted that for some Christians, references to demons, even in fictional or humorous contexts, were spiritually troubling and could be viewed as contrary to a faith that teaches children to reject evil.

EJAE, a songwriter who served as the singing voice for one of the main characters in the film and wrote several of the songs featured in the movie, talked about her Christian upbringing and the meaning behind the song “Your Idol” in an earlier interview with Forbes.

“Your Idol” is sung in the film by the demon boy band The Saja Boys and is “about the obsession of fans [because the Saja Boys] want them to be obsessed [to control them].”

“That sounds like what an Idol is,” EJAE, who has worked with several K-pop bands, said. “I was raised Christian and remembered it’s a sin to idolize something. So, it was like a twist of ‘I’ll be your Idol.’ It was kinda creepy.”

“Your Idol” was inspired by EXO’s songs “MAMA” and “Obsession,” she said.

“This is a valuable opportunity to explore the diversity of beliefs within our community and consider how we can support those of faith who find these themes challenging,” Allington said in the letter. He added that the school’s request reflected its commitment to fostering a Christian environment and not an attempt to police children’s personal preferences or beliefs.

One father told the BBC he found the school’s guidance “ridiculous” and “a bit of an imposition.” Identifying himself as an atheist, he said his daughter and her classmates had been enjoying singing the songs together and even performed them at after-school clubs. “It’s just a harmless, a nice little thing for them to do to get their confidence up,” he said.

Another parent said the situation was unprecedented and suggested the school had likely felt pressured into taking a stand on the issue. Despite the criticism, the parent noted that they generally held the school in high regard.

Following the response from parents, the school revised its message.

In a second letter issued Monday, Allington acknowledged that many parents viewed the film positively, pointing to its messages about courage, kindness and teamwork. He thanked families who had shared their perspectives and said the school recognized the value some saw in the film’s themes.

He clarified that the school was not asking families to discourage their children from enjoying the movie or its songs outside school, nor would teachers convey that message in class. Instead, the focus would be on helping students understand that their classmates may hold different religious views and that respectful dialogue was part of the school’s values.

The school, which serves children ages 4 to 7 and is a voluntary-controlled school under the Diocese of Salisbury, said no disciplinary action would be taken against students who sing songs from the film or wear related merchandise.

