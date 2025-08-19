Christian pastor beaten after communion service disrupted by extremists

Maharashtra (Photo: Getty/iStock)

A Christian pastor in Maharashtra, India, was assaulted in early July after a mob of Hindu nationalist extremists stormed a church in Solapur, accusing him of “distributing blood” during a communion service.

The incident, which took place on 6 July, was captured on video by members of the mob and has since spread widely across social media.

The group, chanting Hindu slogans – “Jai Shri Ram”, which means “Hail Lord Ram” - confronted the pastor over the communion.

Despite his explanation that the drink being shared was grape juice, not alcohol or blood, the assailants insisted on seeing official permission to serve it before confiscating the rest and physically attacking him, Open Doors reports.

Following the assault, further YouTube videos and posts appeared online accusing the pastor of forcing 20 to 25 women to drink “addictive” red wine in order to intoxicate and violate them.

The radicals also alleged that he offered inducements for religious conversions.

Local Christians say the claims are false and part of a wider campaign to discredit churches in the region.

A local partner of Christian advocacy group Open Doors stated: “Hindu extremists distort and fabricate claims to fit their agenda and incite fear and hostility against Christians.

“Recently, incidents of church disruptions have become increasingly common in Maharashtra.

“There is immense pressure from Hindutva-led state government and Hindutva extremist groups to enforce a new anti-conversion law in the state.”

Maharashtra is one of several Indian states under pressure to adopt stricter anti-conversion laws - measures that already exist in 11 states.

Supporters argue the laws prevent forced or induced conversions, but critics warn they are often weaponised against religious minorities, giving cover to harassment and violence.

Tensions escalated further in July when a Hindutva political figure in the state publicly offered financial rewards for violence against Christians.

According to The India Times, he promised 11 lakhs (around $12,000) to anyone who killed a pastor, and additional incentives for attacks on Christians accused of conversions.

In his speech, he even referenced “Sairat,” a type of honour-killing, as a justification for violence.

Open Doors’ World Watch List ranks India as the 11th most dangerous country in the world for Christians.

Its latest report warns that radical Hindu groups are increasingly targeting Christians and Muslims, viewing them as outsiders to the nation and using violence to “cleanse” communities.

The Open Doors’ partner added: “Maharashtra State is going through a critical transition in its religious role.

“Several Hindutva political leaders are known to be spreading hate speech and accusing the Christian community of coercive conversion.

“The extremists continue to attack the churches and pastors.”