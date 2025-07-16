Christian nurse still suspended after using biologically accurate language

Jennifer Melle (Photo: Christian Legal Centre)

A Christian nurse remains suspended for misgendering a paedophile who she says racially abused her.

The incident occurred when Jennifer Melle, a senior nurse at Epsom & St Helier University Hospital NHS Trust, referred to a patient’s biological male sex when discussing treatment with a doctor and addressed the patient as 'Mr'.

The patient, a convicted paedophile who claims to be a woman but is serving time at a high-security men's prison, than racially abused Melle by referring to her as a “n****r”, according to the Christian Legal Centre (CLC) which is supporting her.

Melle was investigated by her employer and given a final warning for her conduct. She was also reported to the Nursing and Midwifery Council as a being a potential “risk” to the public.

She remains suspended on full pay while the Trust continues its investigations into the complaint.

Melle said, “I was racially abused in my workplace, and instead of protecting me, the Trust punished me.

“I have always treated patients with dignity and care, but I cannot lie about biological reality. My Christian faith teaches me that sex is immutable. I should not be forced to deny that truth to keep my job.“I had to expose what was happening to me, and for that I have been severely punished and face losing my career.”Melle said she had been inundated with support from her colleagues and other nurses. JK Rowling and Kemi Badenoch have also publicly shown their support.

The Darlington Nursing Union, which has been engaged in its own trans-related battle with the NHS, has written to Health Secretary Wes Streeting, demand a meeting on the issue. The Union was formed in response to an NHS hospital requiring female nurses to undress in the same changing room as a biologically male nurse who claimed to be female.

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the CLC, said, “Jennifer Melle is a courageous and compassionate nurse who has been punished for telling the truth and standing by her Christian convictions.

"She has been racially abused, silenced, and suspended, while the Trust hides behind vague policies and fails to act on the real misconduct.“This case is a litmus test for freedom of belief and speech in the NHS.

"Wes Streeting must act now to ensure that Christian nurses are not driven out of the profession for holding to biological reality and speaking out against injustice.”

A spokesman for Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust said: “We expect all members of staff to follow professional standards such as the Nursing and Midwifery Council’s code of conduct – this includes maintaining confidentiality for any patients in their care at all times.

“There is no excuse for racially abusing our staff, and we’re sorry that Ms Melle had this experience, and we’re investigating her complaints.

“As proceedings are still ongoing, it wouldn’t be right for us to comment further.”