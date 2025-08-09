Christian nurse in trans-race row says Royal College of Nursing abandoned her

Jennifer Melle (Photo: Christian Legal Centre)

Jennifer Melle, the Christian nurse at the centre of a trans-race row, says she felt abandoned by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) at the time when she needed them most.

Melle was suspended in April after an incident involving a trans patient, who is also a convicted paedophile. Melle, a senior nurse at Epsom & St Helier University Hospital NHS Trust, referred to the patient’s biological male sex when discussing treatment with a doctor and addressed the patient as 'Mr'.

The patient, who claims to be a woman but is serving time at a high-security men's prison, is then alleged to have racially abused Melle by referring to her as a “n****r”.

Despite the abuse, it was Melle who faced sanctions. As well as being suspended from her job, she received a warning and was referred to the regulator, a move that could see her barred from nursing.

According to Melle, despite being a fee-paying member of the RCN for 12 years, the union told her that she should reflect on her actions and that her case had no merit.

Melle is currently being represented by the Darlington Nursing Union (DNU) and is being supported by the Christian Legal Centre. The DNU has written to the RCN, calling upon them to recognise the rights of nurses like Melle who, as a matter of conscience, do not wish to deny biological reality.

Melle spoke of her disappointment in the RCN for failing to support her, “During the biggest crisis in my life, the RCN abandoned me for over a year.

"I reached out for help when I was at my most vulnerable, but they left me to face this ordeal alone. I was dismayed when they told me that my legal case would not be meritorious and I should do a ‘reflection’ to ensure this situation did not happen again.



“I’ve been cast adrift by the very organisation that’s supposed to protect nurses like me. Instead of standing by me, they’ve stayed silent. It feels like I’ve been treated as a pariah for holding mainstream Christian beliefs. The RCN’s refusal to act has only deepened my isolation.”

The RCN has been contacted for comment.