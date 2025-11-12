Christian missionary father and daughter killed in plane crash while delivering aid to Jamaica

Alexander Wurm, 53, and his daughter, Serena, died in the crash. (Photo: Ignite the Fire)

A Christian missionary father and his daughter have died after their plane crashed shortly after take off in Florida on Monday.

Alexander Wurm, 53, and his daughter Serena Wurm, 22, were taking humanitarian aid to hurricane-hit Jamaica when the crash occurred in the Coral Springs residential area of Fort Lauderdale.

Their deaths were confirmed by Ignite the Fire, a Florida-based Christian mission organisation with a particular focus on the Caribbean. Wurm was the founder of the organisation.

“Together, their final journey embodied selflessness and courage, reminding us of the power of service and love,” read a statement on social media.

Serena Wurm was described as "a beacon of empathy and hope, inspiring all with her commitment to humanitarian work".

The statement added, “Rest in peace, Alexander and Serena – your light endures in all whose lives you changed.”

The Beechcraft King Air plane they were flying in crashed into a pond close to houses at around 10am local time.

The aircraft had been recently acquired, according to social media posts by Alexander Wurm.

In one post, he said he had been a pilot since 2005 and that a missions airplane would help Ignite the Fire "to effectively bless the Caribbean!”

In another post he said it was “perfect for the mission to bring relief goods into Montego Bay and the plane is ready just in time!”

Jamaica is continuing to recover from Hurricane Melissa, which killed 45 people and caused widespread devastation when it made landfall on 29 October.

Wurm and his daughter were the only victims in the plane crash.

Sean Malone, the founder of Crisis Response International, which Alexander Wurm had also recently flown for, praised him as someone who had made a huge difference to the lives of others.

“What I can tell you about Alex is that he had a huge vision for the people of the Caribbean nations, and when this hurricane happened, he didn’t hesitate. He sprung into action and did what he could,” said Malone.

“He really made a difference in the lives of the people on the ground by getting the resources in that he did. He saved lives and he gave his life."