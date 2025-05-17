Christian leaders unite in Westminster to kick off 2025 ‘Shine Your Light’ evangelism campaign

Christians shining their light in Bermondsey. (Photo: Shine Your Light)

More than 100 Christian leaders recently came together at a parliamentary reception in London for the launch of Shine Your Light 2025 — a bold evangelistic initiative aiming to bring the message of Christ to streets, neighbourhoods, and marketplaces across the UK.

The event was coordinated by the National Day of Prayer and Worship (NDOPW) and led by MP Jim Shannon, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the International Freedom of Religion and Belief.

Since its inception in 2023, Shine Your Light has seen a dramatic rise in participation, with church involvement doubling from 738 to over 1,500 in just one year.

Christian leaders representing over 60 denominations and networks across the UK came together in a spirit of unity to reflect on the impact of past events and to look ahead to upcoming initiatives, which include a nationwide 72-hour prayer event over Pentecost weekend - 6 to 8 June - and a series of coordinated Christmas outreach efforts from 12 to 14 December.

The reception featured addresses from a diverse group of faith leaders, including Bishop David Edwards representing the New Testament Church of God and United Christian Broadcasters, evangelist Andy Frost of Share Jesus International, broadcaster and pastor James Lusted, and Lydia and Henry George of Ichthus Christian Fellowship.

Rev Dr Tessa Henry-Robinson, newly appointed President of Churches Together in England, led a time of prayer.

Testimonies were shared from across the UK, including powerful stories from Christmas outreach events in Birmingham, Bedford, Canterbury, and communities in Wales and Scotland, showcasing the transformative power of the campaign in action.

The Convenor and Founder of NDOPW and the Shine Your Light movement, Dr Jonathan Oloyede, emphasised the deeper purpose behind the campaign: “Seeing over 100 leaders in Parliament this week speaks of how much the Lord's hand is on this call for mission, unity, and prayer to come together. We can no longer separate the three - but bring them together as one.

“Shine Your Light has grown since 2023, but there is more that we need to do as the Church to reclaim our confidence in the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“Praying at the heart of Westminster is a symbolic sign of the ripples needing to go out. As we prepare for Pentecost in a few weeks’ time, let us start praying for our communities that they would be open to the move of the same Holy Spirit which fell at Pentecost.”

Jim Lyon, of the Congregational Federation, shared his experience facilitating a Shine Your Light event in Northamptonshire countryside: “We did something last December in my community and we saw some truly amazing opportunities to bring people together to hear the message of Christmas.

“I would encourage every Christian to pray for a key for you to unlock the opportunity to do a Shine Your Light event in your area, using the amazing resources which are available.”

Closing the event, Shannon reflected on the spiritual significance of hosting such a gathering in the heart of Westminster: “Being able to sponsor this Shine Your Light Parliamentary Reception was an honour for me.

“Seeing many Christians from across the whole of the Isles in Parliament was exactly what the spirit of Shine Your Light is about.

“I commend the boldness of Christians taking a stand to make sure that God's light is visible in our world of darkness.

“I am expectant of greater things in 2025 if we can multiply the passion in the room to every community in these Isles. I am praying for what God might do next.”