Christian leaders call for peace and prayers amid Israeli-Iran conflict

Greg Laurie believes US involvement is justified.

In the wake of US military strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, prominent Christian leaders and commentators have weighed in with a mix of concern and calls for divine guidance.

On social media, American evangelical leaders have largely voiced support for the administration’s actions, while the global Catholic leadership has emphasised the urgent need for peace and diplomacy.

Harvest Pastor Greg Laurie, in a video shared on X, defended US involvement, citing President Trump’s heavy burden in navigating global conflict.

Referencing the president’s address over the weekend, where Trump remarked “We love You, God,” Laurie noted: “It gives an insight into the resolute pressure the president is under. It is an awesome responsibility to sit behind an oval desk with the weight of the world on your shoulder.”

Laurie framed the strike as morally defensible, calling the Iranian regime “radical” and citing its support for groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis - organisations linked to the deaths of both Americans and Israelis.

He also explored eschatological themes, suggesting that while current events may foreshadow biblical prophecy, they are not necessarily its fulfilment.

“People think Christians want to see Armageddon come, but that’s not true,” Laurie clarified. “We’re praying for peace ... and that God gives our president wisdom as he makes these decision ... and for Israel and for protection for Israel and the US and hope they can come to sort of resolution.”

Armageddon was also on the mind of American evangelist Franklin Graham when he was in London at the weekend for an evangelistic outreach event.

“Since I last preached here in London two years ago, the world seems to be one step closer to Armageddon,” he told the crowds.

He continued, “Many people feel hopeless, and they’re asking is the world running out of time? Many of you who have come tonight feel hopeless.

"You begin to wonder if the world will fall apart. You can come to the One who can turn that around, and that is the Lord Jesus Christ—God’s Son.

"The Bible says that God so loved the world He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.”

Graham urged everyone through a Facebook post on Sunday to pray in light of the strikes.

“Pray for our nation. Pray for President Donald J. Trump and the leaders around him, and pray for our military,” he wrote. “Also pray for Israel today as they continue to receive missile attacks.”

He echoed President Trump’s warnings about Iran’s hostility, recalling slogans like “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” and underscored the reality of the threat.

“Peace through strength is a true statement,” Graham added, “but we must remember that God is our strength and ask for His help and direction.”

In a wide-ranging statement on X, Pope Leo XIV offered a contrasting tone, imploring the international community to embrace diplomacy and resist the temptation of armed conflict.

“War does not solve problems; on the contrary, it amplifies them,” the pontiff said.

He warned that military victories come at a great cost to families and future generations, and that “every member of the international community has a moral responsibility to stop the tragedy of war before it becomes an irreparable chasm.”

He called for unity through love, justice, and spiritual commitment, and denounced modern warfare’s potential to usher in “a barbarism greater than that of the past.”

Pope Leo also expressed concern over worsening humanitarian conditions in the region, especially in Gaza, and warned against the dehumanising effects of perpetual violence.

“There are no ‘distant’ conflicts when human dignity is at stake,” he said.

He echoed the words of his predecessors, reminding those in positions of power: “As Pope Francis said, ‘War is always a defeat,’ and as Pope Pius XII affirmed, ‘Nothing is lost with peace. Everything can be lost with war.’”

He concluded: “I renew my appeal to responsibility and reason. The commitment to build a safer world, free from nuclear threats, must be pursued through mutual respect and sincere dialogue, in order to build lasting peace founded on justice, fraternity, and the common good.

“No one should ever threaten the existence of another. It is the duty of all countries to support the cause of peace, initiating paths of reconciliation and promoting solutions that ensure security and dignity for all!”