Christian group slams BMA's 'highly irresponsible' call for adult-child sex reporting exemptions

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Christian Institute has condemned as "highly irresponsible" and “reckless” a proposal by the British Medical Association (BMA) suggesting that doctors should not be obligated to report sexual activity between adults and children if they believe the relationship is consensual.

Ciarán Kelly, Director of the Christian Institute, strongly criticised the BMA’s stance, stating: “The BMA’s call for an exemption on reporting sexual activity between an adult and a child is highly irresponsible.

“The age of consent law exists because children under 16 are not capable of giving informed consent.

“It is reckless to act as if underage sex is normal and acceptable.”

The Home Office has also defended the mandatory reporting measures.

A spokesman stated: “Mandatory reporting will create a culture of openness and honesty rather than cover-ups and secrecy.

“It will empower professionals and volunteers to take prompt, decisive action to report sexual abuse.”

It follows written evidence submitted by the BMA to MPs scrutinising the Government’s Crime and Policing Bill, which mandates professionals across England to notify authorities about suspected child sex crimes.

Under the bill, doctors would be legally bound to report all sexual activity with anyone under 13, or between adults and minors under 16 - even in cases where the minor has supposedly consented.

The BMA argued that the proposal could harm vulnerable young people by deterring them from seeking confidential sexual health advice or contraception.

“It is common for young people under the age of 16 to be in consensual sexual relationships with people who are older (and frequently more than 2 years older) than themselves,” the BMA said.

It has called for an exemption or the freedom to exercise their professional judgement in cases where the relationship appears “consensual” and not “coercive”.

The Deputy Chairman of the BMA’s GP Committee in England, Dr Julius Parker said, “The proposals have clear implications for GPs around consultations with young people under the age of 16 who are engaging in sexual activity."

Any sexual activity involving someone under 16 is considered unlawful under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, regardless of perceived consent.