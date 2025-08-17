Christian congregation in England’s film capital seeks new vicar

The devoted congregation of All Saints Church, Borehamwood.

Best known to millions as a fleeting extra in Britain’s film and TV history, All Saints Church in Borehamwood is searching for a new vicar to lead its resilient, creative congregation in one of the country’s most distinctive parish settings.

If you stroll down Shenley Road in Borehamwood, you might get a strange sense of déjà vu. Nestled in the bustle of the high street, All Saints Church is instantly recognisable - not just to locals, but to anyone with a fondness for classic British film and television.

Its Jacobean-style brickwork, standing proudly since 1909, has served as a silent extra in everything from The Saint and On the Buses to Here Come the Double Deckers! and even Confessions of a Window Cleaner, where the original 'Jack the lad' actor Robin Askwith pedals by with a ladder on his shoulder during the opening credits.

For decades, All Saints has been a ‘background artist’ for countless productions shot in Elstree and Borehamwood, the UK’s film-making capital.

But now, the congregation is hoping to cast a new leading role - this time not for the screen, but for their own community. After more than three years without a resident rector, All Saints is actively seeking a new vicar to take on full-time ministry in one of England’s most distinctive parish settings.

“We’ve not missed a Sunday in all that time,” says the Rev Louise Collins, team vicar for the Parish of Elstree and Borehamwood, which includes All Saints and three other churches. “That’s down to our churchwarden Pam and a lot of behind-the-scenes effort. But having a dedicated vicar for this church would mean so much to the congregation.”

In the meantime, All Saints has kept its doors and its diary open. Regular worship is joined by weekday prayer, classical concerts from Borehamwood Brass and the Elstree Mozart Players, and seasonal events that draw in residents who might never attend on a Sunday morning.

The church also serves as a civic venue; local councillors and even the mayor count themselves among the congregation. Among the regular faces are the churchwarden, whose persistence keeps services running smoothly; John, the long-serving organist whose son often provides choir vocals; Elizabeth from Manor Way, an active and caring member of the prayer group; and several local councillors who see All Saints not just as a place of worship, but as a hub for community life.

The wider setting makes the vacancy unusual. Borehamwood is proud of its century-old role in the screen industry. Signs at the edge of town declare: “Home of Film and Television”. BBC Elstree Studios turns out household names such as EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing. Star Wars was filmed here. Sky Studios Elstree, which opened in 2022, has already hosted large-scale productions such as the forthcoming Wicked 2 starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Rev Collins herself has a foot in both worlds, serving as chaplain to Sky Studios.

“The industry moves at a fast pace,” she says. “It’s demanding, but people are often open to conversations about purpose and faith. Chaplaincy is about being there - offering a listening ear without an agenda.”

The congregation’s resilience has been tested by the shortage of clergy. A decade ago, the parish had four vicars for four churches; now there is just one, plus the vacancy at All Saints. This has meant more lay leadership and creative approaches to ministry - from carol singing in the pub to a teddy bear picnic, and an annual Bluebell Pilgrimage to nearby Hertfordshire woodland.

“We’ve had to find new ways of being church,” Collins says. “It’s shown us how much the congregation can do together.”

Technology has also changed the landscape. The pandemic brought livestreamed services, Zoom prayer meetings and an increased social media presence - tools the parish has kept.

“For some, the first contact is online,” Collins explains. “It’s not a replacement for in-person worship, but it’s often the bridge.”

For the people of All Saints, the hope is simple: that the right vicar will see the possibilities here - a church with strong community roots, a creative local culture, and a willingness to try new things.

As one new member, a former actor, puts it: “Growth, fellowship and love for one another. That’s what we’re looking forward to.”

And in a town where a passing glance at a church can spark memories of old television scenes, the search for a new vicar is a reminder that the story of All Saints is still unfolding - not just in a film series, but in the lives of those people who step inside.