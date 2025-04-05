Christian comedian John Crist shares how he was saved by grace after his darkest season

John Crist

John Crist, the Christian comedian, has opened up about the bleakness he felt following a scandal that forced him to step back from his successful comedy ministry.

In a recent candid conversation on the Whoa That's Good podcast hosted by Sadie Robertson Huff, he also talked about the redemption he experienced through Jesus’ grace.

Once a rising star in Christian comedy, Crist built a massive following in the 2010s with his clean, church-centred humour, drawing on his upbringing in a large home-schooling family in Atlanta, where his father was a pastor.

By the time he moved to Nashville, Crist had become a household name in the faith-based entertainment world. But behind the viral videos and sold-out shows, he now admits he was quietly unravelling.

In 2019, Crist abruptly cancelled his comedy tour after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced, including claims of inappropriate relationships and exchanging show tickets for sexual favours.

While Crist disputed parts of the accusations, he admitted to “sinful” and “destructive" behaviour, and it also emerged that he had been struggling with addiction.

The controversy led him to step away from the spotlight, enter therapy, and begin what he describes as a long and painful path toward personal and spiritual healing.

Crist revealed to Sadie during the podcast interview that in 2019, he hit a breaking point and struggled with suicidal thoughts, convinced his life had no future. Since then, he has worked on rebuilding his faith.

After rehabilitation and a lengthy break from social media, Crist returned in 2020 to what he described as an “unbelievable amount of love” and “undeserved support” from fans and fellow believers, he told Huff during the podcast.

The overwhelming grace he received, he said, “flipped my whole faith,” challenging the performance-based church culture he had grown up in.

Now sober for over four years, Crist says he’s learned to value vulnerability and accountability over perfection.

“It’s so much better on this side. It’s so much more free, and you can be in a relationship with someone who does know you and knows all your secrets,” he told Huff.

Huff, referencing Hebrews 12:2, encouraged listeners to pursue healing together with the Lord.

“There is a hope of heaven and that the Holy Spirit is going to help me right now. He will be the strength in my weakness," she said.

Crist’s return to the stage with his “Emotional Support Tour” was met with sold-out shows across the US and his YouTube content continues to rack up views.

Regardless of all that, he says he's more at peace now even if some people don’t like his work.

“Everybody knew everything about me, and they were like, ‘We love you,” he recalled.

Elsewhere during the podcast, he reflected on what he sees as renewed interest in Christianity. He says that peers, especially Millennials and fellow performers, are beginning to re-engage with Christianity and that although many people may be cynical about Christ, he finds it significant that they are still talking about Him.

Crist remains cautious about positioning himself as a role model, though.

“I’m not here to be like, ‘I’m fixed, follow me,’” he said, although Huff maintained that his life serves as a powerful testimony.