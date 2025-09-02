Christian Aid launches appeal for Afghanistan after devastating earthquake

Christian Aid has launched an appeal in aid of Afghanistan, which this week experienced an earthquake that killed over 800 people.

The 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit the eastern region of the country at 13 minutes to midnight on Sunday. The epicentre was approximately 17 miles from Jalalabad, the fifth-largest city in the country.

In addition to the deaths, many people have been left homeless. A number of countries have pledged to offer aid and assistance.

Meanwhile, Christian Aid has already released £50,000 to its regional partner, the Organisation for Coordination of Humanitarian Relief (OCHR), but is appealing for donations to increase its support.

Yaqoob Rauf, Christian Aid's acting country manager in Afghanistan, said, “Partners tell us that people have been severely impacted … we have been told homes made of mud and wood collapsed as helicopters were sent in to evacuate the injured.”

In addition to the earthquake, Afghanistan has been facing a drought, which, combined with aid cuts, notably from the US, has led to food shortages in the country. The country is also recovering from decades of conflict.

According to the OCHR around half of Afghanistan’s population are able to survive only due to humanitarian assistance.

Rauf said, “This is a devastating blow, coming on top of the 2023 earthquake in Herat and the continuing dire economic situation. Even before this heartbreaking earthquake, Afghanistan was under immense strain.”

He added that Christian Aid’s support was being used to provide earthquake-hit people with drinking water, food, shelter and other essentials. Special care is also being taken of women and girls who Rauf says "are especially vulnerable”.

A special web page has been set up with more information about how individuals and churches can help, as well as a special prayer that believers can use in response to the crisis.