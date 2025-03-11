Chris Tomlin sees God's hand in 'The Last Supper' film

Christian worship artist Chris Tomlin has spoken of what he sees as the work of God in his involvement with a new film depicting Jesus’ final meal with his disciples.

Tomlin, 52, is the executive producer behind the film, “The Last Supper”, which is due to be released on 14 March 2025. He is better known as the man behind popular contemporary worship songs such as “How Great is Our God” and “Holy Forever”.

Speaking to Faithwire, Tomlin spoke of apparent instances of divine providence, one of which was the creators of the film approaching him and asking if he had any songs, or could write one, that would be suitable for the project.

“I played a couple songs [and I said], ‘I’ve got this one I just wrote and no one’s heard it — literally, no one’s heard it.

“[I] played it for them and I had not seen the movie when I wrote this song and it just went perfectly with this movie. And I was like, ‘OK, this feels like something that’s right.'”

The song in question is called “No Greater Love” and is based on John 15:13, which takes place during the Last Supper and in which Jesus says, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

Tomlin said, “Line for line, [I was] like, ‘Wow, this fits so perfectly.’ It was just one of those moments you’re like, ‘OK, we’re in the flow. … God is in this.’ He’s like, ‘I’m putting the pieces together. You didn’t even know I was putting these pieces together, but I’ve got this little plan.'”

“So much of my life is like, ‘Wow, I did not see these pieces coming together like this,’ but you’re just trying to be faithful and follow and walk with God, and it’s amazing what happens.”

Tomlin also spoke of how important it is to seek the presence of God in one’s life. Distinguishing between his own life as a worship leader and that of a secular musician, Tomlin stated the key difference is not musical quality but the presence of God and that praise and worship has “eternal” value.