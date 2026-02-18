Catholics demand greater action to prevent Nigeria violence

Christians in Nigeria. (Photo: Aid to the Church in Need)

Catholic clergy in Nigeria have once again called upon the authorities to do more to end the ceaseless tide of violence that is besetting parts of the country.

Last Tuesday, 10 villagers were killed in Mchia in Taraba State, north-eastern Nigeria. The perpetrators are believed to be militant Fulani herdsmen.

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria has demanded that the Nigerian government do more to prevent atrocities, to bring perpetrators to justice and provide relief for victims. Their calls were echoed by Pope Leo XIV who said in his weekly Sunday Angelus prayer, “It is with sorrow and concern that I learned of the recent attacks against various communities in Nigeria leading to a heavy loss of life."

A statement by Catholic clerics in the Wukari Diocese said that the situation in southern Taraba had deteriorated since September, reaching “crisis” levels.

The statement, which was sent to Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need, said, “More than 100 persons have been killed so far, several others injured with various degrees of injuries, while over 200 communities and churches have been destroyed and the residents, numbering over 90,000 Catholics, displaced.”

The priests said that suspected Fulani militia typically attacked villagers in the early hours, killing and burning freely and targeting church buildings.

“The suspected Fulani militia have also taken over the entire farmlands of the people and would attack anybody who dares to visit his farm in an attempt to get food for his family. Some women have been raped in the process of doing so," they said.

“There have been instances where they block the roads and kill unsuspecting and harmless farmers with impunity. Most recently the Fulani Militia have resorted to harvesting the farm produce of displaced communities and feeding same to their animals.”

The statement thanked the authorities for attempting to combat the militants, but echoed calls that a lot more needed to be done to prevent attacks and aid those communities already impacted.

They letter concluded, “[T]he bishop, priests, religious and the laity of the Catholic Diocese of Wukari are not discouraged, but convinced that with God on their side and with sustained prayers and collaborative efforts between the Church and the State, lasting peace can be achieved.”