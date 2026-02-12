Catholic Church says Nigeria must do more to end violence

New Year bloodshed in Kasuman Daji on 3rd January when bandits tied up and massacred 42 men and set the village on fire. (Photo: Aid to the Church in Need)

The Catholic Church has called on the Nigerian government to do more to prevent constant violence in the country, with the Pope also expressing his concern at the situation.

Kidnappings and killings impacting Christians in the country are a regular occurrence, with the crimes often committed by Islamist militia or gangs of armed bandits.

Last year Catholic bishop Wilfred Anagbe warned that massacres during Christian festivals were becoming “customary” in parts of the country, while another bishop John Bakeni, said that in places violence had “assumed genocidal character”.

In November the Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, declared a nationwide emergency and pledged to double the size of the police forces. On Christmas Day the US conducted airstrikes targeting Islamist camps in the country. The atrocities have not ceased however.

In January a pastor was killed along with members of his family, over 160 Christians were kidnapped during two church services, and dozens of Christian and Muslim men were massacred by bandits.

In yet another incident, Catholic priest Father Nathaniel Asuwaye was kidnapped on 7 February by gunmen. Days earlier 160 people were massacred by Jihadist militants in Kwara state. The victims were reportedly Muslims who refused to accept an extreme interpretation of Islam.

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria said, “The recurring carnage has become a stain on the conscience of our nation. How can it be justified that, outside of war, over 160 innocent civilians were slaughtered in one coordinated attack in Woro, Kwara State?

“How do we explain the repeated killings and abductions in Agwara and Tungan Gero in Niger State, the wiping out of entire farming communities in Katsina and Kaduna, and the ongoing violence in Borno? This is not ‘instability’ but a massacre allowed by silence and a betrayal of every Nigerian’s right to live in peace.”

The Nigerian government, the CSN said, should take greater efforts to prevent such atrocities, to bring those responsible for such crimes to justice and to provide relief to survivors.

Pope Leo XIV also spoke of the situation in Nigeria during his weekly Sunday Angelus prayer.

“It is with sorrow and concern that I learned of the recent attacks against various communities in Nigeria leading to a heavy loss of life," he said.

"I express my prayerful closeness to all the victims of violence and terrorism. I likewise hope that the competent authorities will continue to work with determination to ensure the safety and protection of the life of every citizen.”