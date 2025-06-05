Catholic Church sees huge decline in Spain

The Cathedral of Saint Mary of the See in Seville, Spain. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The last 50 years has seen a massive decline in Catholicism in Spain, according to new figures.

At the time of General Franco’s death in 1975, around 90% of Spanish adults identified as Catholic. Now research by the Funcas Foundation has suggested that only 55% do so today, Evangelical Focus reports.

The fall can be seen among all age groups of Spanish society but is more pronounced among the young. In 2002, 60% of 18 to 29 year olds identified as Catholic, but in 2024, only 32% did so. The over-70s are still broadly Catholic, with over three quarters standing by the Church.

According to the research, it is agnosticism and atheism that is largely filling the gap, although there is an indication of a small but significant rise in evangelicalism in the country.

In 1998, only 0.2% of Spaniards declared themselves to be evangelical. Now that figure is 2%, representing 1.5 million people.

As people turn away from the traditional faith of their country, so too do they turn away from the ceremonies and culture associated with it.

Half a century ago, virtually every marriage was Catholic, but by 2000 this had fallen to 76%, and in 2023 it was only 18%.

Catholic education is also becoming less popular. In 2022-23 just over half of primary school children were enrolled at Catholic institutions, down from 85% in the 1998-99 period.

Recent research in another traditionally Catholic bastion - Ireland - painted a slightly different picture. While 40% of Irish people hold an unfavourable view of the Catholic Church, largely due to abuse scandals, 61% still described themselves as religious or spiritual, with young adults being more open to faith than other cohorts.