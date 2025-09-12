Care homes 'dangerously unprepared' for assisted suicide

(Photo: Pexels/Rawpixels)

It has been warned this week that the care home sector is “dangerously unprepared” for the potential legalisation of assisted suicide.

In a poll of its members, Care England found that 84 per cent of providers had not been consulted on the introduction of assisted suicide.

More than a third of staff at care homes (34 per cent) said they would not assist someone in a care home to die.

Only 13 per cent of care homes said they would be able to provide assisted suicide if required and nearly a quarter (24 per cent) said that they would face staffing issues as many carers would conscientiously object to assisting a suicide.

This is likely to add considerable strain to the sector as it already suffers from high job vacancies and staff turnover.

A private member’s bill brought forward by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater was passed by the House of Commons in June and is being debated in the House of Lords on Friday. It proposes allowing terminally ill patients to end their own lives with the assistance of medical professionals.

The Catholic Church has previously warned that some care homes may be forced to close if assisted suicide becomes a right that translates into an obligation for care homes.

Those care homes that on principle object to assisted suicide could be forced to close simply to avoid carrying out what they would regard as unethical acts, the Church warned.

Care England's concerns are practical in nature, stating that the sector is unprepared for such a significant change.

Professor Martin Green, chief executive of Care England, said, "In its current form, and without clear guidance from Government, the Bill could present significant challenges for providers and staff working with people in care settings.

“Engagement with the sector so far has been minimal, as our survey demonstrates. What is needed now is not rhetoric, but a precise, coherent, and actionable roadmap for delivery. The sector cannot afford to wait until after the Bill passes to begin these critical discussions.”