Cardinal visits struggling Taybeh in solidarity

The ruins of the Church of St George lie in the Christian West Bank town of Taybeh. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/RaedHajj)

The troubled Christian village of Taybeh in the West Bank has received a visit in solidarity from Cardinal Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.

Taybeh is reported to have been the target of frequent attacks by Israeli settlers, who have vandalised the village, attempted to burn down the church, torched cars and damaged local olive groves by grazing their cattle and even setting fire to them.

As the olive groves are the primary source of income for many in the village , the attacks on them are making life increasingly difficult for the inhabitants.

Israeli authorities have condemned the attacks, but no arrests have been made.

Last week the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) imposed entry restrictions on the village in order to “protect” it from attacks which some locals have described as “relentless”.

The “closed military zone” is off limits to Israelis and foreign nationals. Critics have alleged that such blockades are sometimes used by the IDF to prevent foreign press from entering the zone and that little or no action is taken against Israeli settlers already in the restricted zone.

Reports suggest that since the zone was imposed, the attacks have not in fact ceased.

Cardinal Pizzaballa, who appears to have visited with Israeli permission, spoke at a Mass at the Latin Church of Christ the Redeemer in Taybeh, reports Vatican News.

“I may not have answers on a human or worldly level, but I believe in God. And I am certain that, in Him, we can continue to bring life, even here in Taybeh,” he said.

Parish priest Father Bashar Fawadleh welcomed the Cardinal, characterising him as a father standing with his children in difficult times. Father Fawadleh said the Cardinal’s visit reminded the people of Taybeh that they were not alone.

Cardinal Pizzaballa urged the people of Taybeh to “be courageous” and to keep alive the flame of Christianity in the region.

“Your example is important, so that we can continue to be a Christian voice amid this very complex situation," he said.