IDF closes off Christian village to 'protect' it from 'relentless' settler attacks

Staff writer
Church of St George, Taybeh
The ruins of the Church of St George lie in the Christian West Bank town of Taybeh. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/RaedHajj)

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have surrounded the only all-Christian village in the West Bank in an apparent move to protect the town from regular attacks by Israeli settlers.

Over the last year the village of Taybeh has reportedly been the target of frequent attacks by Israeli settlers, who locals say have vandalised the village, attempted to burn down the church, torched cars and have damaged olive groves by grazing their cattle and even setting fire to them. While Israeli authorities have denounced these incidents, no arrests have been made.

The IDF have now declared the town to be a “closed military zone” meaning that the town is off-limits to Israelis and foreigners. A spokesman for the IDF stated the move was made to “protect residents in the area" after "several violent attacks by Israelis in the region".

However, critics have stated that such orders are sometimes used by the IDF to keep journalists and international observers out of a region, while at the same time doing nothing to remove settlers already in the zone.

Father Bashar Fawadleh, parish priest of Christ the Redeemer Church, told Vatican News that the situation remains difficult for residents.

“Many families across the west, east, and south of Taybeh are suffering from this settler violence. As they always do, they have been setting fire to vacant land. Most recently, they torched a hillside southeast of the village. The Israeli settlers come to cause harm and occupy the land," he said. 

According to Father Fawadleh the situation in recent months has “deteriorated dramatically”, with incidents occurring on a daily basis. The pressure on the town’s Christian residents has become “relentless”, he said.

“We feel forgotten, and we feel entirely alone. Legal options exist, but they are unfortunately very limited and rarely effective. That is why international presence and pressure are vital right now. We need concrete protection for civilians and genuine political will to bring an end to this violence," he said. 

Father Fawadleh added that the fate of Taybeh is not only about protecting the lives and rights of citizens, but about maintaining the historic Christian presence in the region.

He said, “We need help to sustain our lives here and to continue bearing witness to Jesus Christ and his disciples. Preserving the Christian presence here in Taybeh is a shared responsibility. Given everything that is happening, some residents are reaching a breaking point where they want to leave their land and abandon everything.”

The parish priest also made a direct appeal to Pope Leo XIV to intervene and bring an end to the situation.

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