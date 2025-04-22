Cardinal Nichols mourns death of Pope Francis

Cardinal Vincent Nichols with Pope Francis in 2014. (Photo: Diocese of Westminster)

The head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, says the world has lost a powerful voice for the poor and marginalised with the death of Pope Francis.

The Pope passed away at 7:35am on Easter Monday, just a day after imparting an Easter blessing in St Peter's Square. The Vatican confirmed on Monday that he died after suffering heart failure and a stroke.

Cardinal Nichols said that the death of the Pope had brought "great sadness" not only to the Catholic Church but to so many around the world.

He said that it was now down to the faithful to continue his legacy of mercy and compassion.

"A voice proclaiming the innate dignity of every human being, especially those who are poor or marginalised, is now silent. The legacy he leaves is one we must seek to carry forward and strengthen," said Nichols.

“Pope Francis was called to priesthood through his experience of the mercy and compassion of God. This remained the core of his ministry, as Priest, Bishop and Pontiff. Only in understanding the love and mercy of God towards each one of us can we fashion societies and communities that bear the mark of the ‘kingdom of God’.

“This same focus and emphasis lay at this desire to see membership of the Church as being rooted in ‘missionary discipleship’, a dynamic and powerful vision for every Christian and every community.

“Now we pray for the repose of his soul, that he may know, in full measure, the merciful and loving embrace of the Father, of the one God to whom he gave his life in unstinting service.

“May he now rest in peace and rise in glory.”

The doors of Catholic cathedrals and churches across the country are open for people to pray and light candles ahead of his funeral on Saturday.