Cambridge University Press celebrates 100 years of the iconic Cameo Bible

(Photo: Cambridge University Press)

Cambridge University Press is marking a century of continuous publication of its most famous Bible edition, the Cameo Bible.

To celebrate the 100-year milestone, Cambridge is releasing a Centenary Edition of the Cameo Bible.

This commemorative version features a luxurious golden brown aniline calfskin leather cover, traditionally vegetable-tanned to preserve its natural beauty.

Free from synthetic coatings, each Bible will naturally acquire a distinctive patina over time, serving as a tangible record of its journey and the hands that have held it.

The Director of Cambridge’s Bible team and a publishing veteran since 1994, Bob Groser, noted: “Something special about working in Bibles publishing is that the books we print are typically treasured by our customers.

“People often reach out to us to share their thanks and their personal stories about their Cambridge Bibles, and many who buy Bibles from the Press hope to pass them down through generations of their family.

“Cambridge takes pride in publishing exceptionally high-quality Bibles – and it’s a pleasure to see them treasured by people worldwide.”

Initially published in 1925, this landmark edition of the King James Version (KJV) continues to be the longest-running Bible design produced by Cambridge Press’ Bibles team.

Originally created for the North American market, the Cameo Bible was meticulously hand-crafted and typeset at a then-substantial cost of £2,297, equivalent to roughly £130,000 today.

The edition gets its name from the elegant 'cameo' jewellery, aligning with the custom of naming Bible designs after precious stones, and also reflecting its mobile format.

As a reference Bible, it includes cross-references and additional tools such as dictionaries and maps, all arranged in a two-column layout.

The text is set in Clarendon font, a bold and graceful typeface famously utilised in Old Wild West “Wanted: Dead or Alive” posters.

The enduring legacy of the Cameo Bible is also tied to Cambridge’s status as the King’s Printer.

The Publishing and Brand Manager for Cambridge Press, Abigail Syed, highlighted this connection during the recent coronation of King Charles: “For the coronation, we prepared a special ‘Coronation Bible’ that was hugely popular, selling out in just a few weeks.

“The Coronation Bible used the Cameo text image and featured a booklet about the royal event and the royals’ association with Cambridge.

“The Press notably holds the Royal Letters Patent, making it the King’s Printer, which administers the rights of the KJV and Book of Common Prayer on behalf of the Crown, as well as being responsible for publishing orders of service on certain special occasions.”