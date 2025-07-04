British media preoccupied with Catholic Church - report

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A study into media coverage of Christianity in Britain has showed that coverage is more likely to take a negative tone towards the faith and is arguably biased towards coverage of the Roman Catholic Church.

The Christianity in the Media 2025 report found that around 24% of stories covering Christianity are about the Catholic Church - this despite the fact that the Church of England is the Established Church.

The media have also failed to properly cover the Pentecostal community, which now accounts for around 10% of churchgoers in Britain and is currently the fastest growing Christian tradition.

The report was commissioned by Jersey Road, a PR agency, and looked at over 5,000 news stories published by British online media outlets over a one-year period.

The research suggested that a third of news stories about Christianity took a negative tone, less than a quarter were positive and around 44% were neutral. It was also found that persecution of Christians worldwide is of very limited interest to the mainstream media, with only two per cent of Christian-related stories covering the issue.

The most common type of Christian-related news article related to personal faith (1,635 examples found), followed by news about the Catholic Church (1,247 stories) and the Anglican Church (846 stories). Other popular topics included politics, public figures, the culture wars, and abuse.

Gareth Russell, CEO of Jersey Road, said, “For the past 15 years, Jersey Road has been pitching stories about Christian organisations to the media. Our founding motivation was that the public narrative around Christianity – often influenced by the media – was narrow and stereotyped.

“The report shows some of these concerns are justified and that the full picture of the lived reality of Christians and the impact they are having in the UK is often under-reported.

"But there is also good news – literally. The UK media and public love human interest stories, and the number one theme in Christian coverage is personal stories of faith and the positive impact it’s had on their lives.”