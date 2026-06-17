Boy born with six toes on each foot receives life-changing help from Christian charity

Abubakarr, a boy helped by Mercy Ships (Photo: Mercy Ships)

A six-year-old boy born with six toes on both feet is finally able to run freely and play football with his friends, following help from Christian health charity Mercy Ships.

Abubakarr was born with a condition known as polydactyly, which is often easy to correct with reconstructive plastic surgery. Unfortunately, Abubakarr’s native land of Sierra Leone has just two reconstructive plastic surgeons in the whole country.

In many African countries, relatively simple healthcare is often not available for those who need it. Even where it is, it is often too expensive for those who need it. According to Mercy Ships, 90 per cent of Sierra Leone’s population is unable to afford surgery.

Having six toes on both feet made it hard for Abubakarr to join in regular sports and meant he could not wear shoes.

His grandmother Adama, who raised him after the death of his mother, said, "When he tries to run, his feet knock against each other and he falls. Even during school sports, he would be eager to join – but the moment he starts running, he trips and falls."

Abubakarr received a lifeline when his aunt heard from a neighbour about the arrival of Mercy Ships, which sends hospital ships around the world to provide free medical assistance to those who need it.

The neighbour, a woman called Binta, had previously received help from Mercy Ships when it provided orthopaedic surgery to her 8-year-old daughter.

Abubakarr underwent surgery lasting 90 minutes, followed by two weeks of rehabilitation.

Volunteer Louise Matthews, who is a physical therapist from South Africa, said, "Abubakarr did really well after surgery.

"We got to watch him take his first steps in what we call 'Darko shoes' - special boots we use for kids recovering from polydactyly surgeries. His recovery just kept getting better."

As a parting gift, Abubakarr was given his first pair of shoes.