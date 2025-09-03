Boko Haram terrorists kill eight Christians in north-east Nigeria

Borno State

Members of Islamic extremist group Boko Haram on Saturday killed five Christians in Borno state, Nigeria, and three others in another area of the state on Sunday, sources said.

The terrorists killed five Christians working on their farms in Ngoshe village, Gwoza County, and on Sunday (Aug. 31) attacked Mussa village in Askira-Uba County, killing three Christians as they slept in their homes, said area resident Hauwa Samuel.

“Christians here have continued to face challenges from constant threats and attacks from Boko Haram terrorists,” Samuel said in a message to Christian Daily International-Morning Star News.

Police and military authorities in Borno State also confirmed the attacks, citing the killings on both Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 30-31).

“Yes, there were two incidents of Boko Haram insurgents attacking two communities in Gwoza and Askira-Uba Local Government Areas,” said Nanum Kenneth, state police spokesperson. “Reports from our officers in the two areas showed that five persons were killed at Ngoshe community, in Gwoza Local Government Area, while three others were killed in Mussa community in Askira-Uba Local Government area.”

Reuben Kovangiya, spokesperson for the Nigerian military in Borno State, also confirmed the attacks.

“Our personnel have been working assiduously to ensure that these attacks are curtailed, and we assure communities in Borno state that they will be protected by all means at our disposal,” Kovangiya said.

A member of Nigeria’s National Assembly, Sen. Mohammed Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South, said Boko Haram militants also burned dozens of houses in Sunday’s attack.

“Yes, it’s true that Boko Haram terrorists have continued their attacks against communities in the southern part of Borno state,” Ndume said.

A statement from the senator’s office signed by his legislative aide, Junaid Jibrin, further stated that Ndume found the attacks heartbreaking and deeply painful, noting that repeated targeting of innocent citizens, especially farmers and youths, is a cruel reminder of the lingering insecurity in Borno South.

“I am profoundly saddened by these senseless killings,” Ndume said in the statement. “Our people, whose only pursuit is peace and livelihood, continue to fall victim to the cruelty of insurgents. These men and women deserved to live, to farm and to dream, but their lives have been cut short by those who thrive on violence and destruction.”

Boko Haram, officially known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, seeks to impose sharia (Islamic law) throughout Nigeria. The jihadist militant group based in northeastern Nigeria saw a split in 2016 that resulted in the emergency of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The name Boko Haram was long translated at “Western education is forbidden,” but the group says it should be translated as “Western civilization is forbidden.” Boko Haram insurgents believe other Muslims who do not join their jihad are infidels and thus justify killing them as well as “apostates.” This position is considered part of strict Salafi jihadism but not mainstream Islam.

Nigeria remained among the most dangerous places on earth for Christians, according to Open Doors’ 2025 World Watch List of the countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian. Of the 4,476 Christians killed for their faith worldwide during the reporting period, 3,100 (69 percent) were in Nigeria, according to the WWL.

“The measure of anti-Christian violence in the country is already at the maximum possible under World Watch List methodology,” the report stated.

Nigeria ranked seventh on the 2025 WWL list of the 50 worst countries for Christians.

© The Christian Post