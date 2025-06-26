Bishop TD Jakes addresses speculation about Diddy parties

TD Jakes with Sean Diddy Combs. Jakes said he only stopped by briefly at his birthday party to wish him a happy birthday. (Photo: Facebook/TD Jakes)

Megachurch pastor TD Jakes has publicly addressed rumours about supposedly attending parties organised by music executive Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is fighting serious criminal charges.

Jakes, 68, clarified that while he did briefly visit Combs’s home, he did not attend or participate in any of the now-notorious gatherings: “I stopped by Puffy’s house for 30 minutes to say happy birthday to him during the day at two o’clock with staff people.”

EEW Magazine reports that both he and chat show host Oprah Winfrey denied the rumours during an onstage appearance at the Good Soil Forum in Dallas, Texas.

Jakes added, “I am almost 70 years old. What do I look like? I am a grandfather.”

Winfrey said, “I have never been near a Puff party.”

She continued, “Anybody who knows me knows if there is a party, I’m the first one out. The nature of my personality is that I am not a party person. That is not who I am. I like to sit at home with my thoughts by the fire, with the dogs.”

The speculation, incited largely by social media and AI-generated images, has intensified amid Combs’ ongoing federal trial in New York, where the 55-year-old rapper faces charges including sex trafficking, prostitution-related offences, and racketeering conspiracy.

Jakes, the longtime senior pastor of The Potter’s House in Dallas, announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from active leadership, handing over the reins to his daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Toure Roberts.

Jakes’s public profile has drawn increased attention in recent months following a health scare last November.

During a live-streamed sermon, he experienced a sudden medical episode, requiring members of the congregation to hurry to his side to assist him as the broadcast abruptly ended.

In the aftermath, his son-in-law and fellow pastor Toure Roberts assured the public that Bishop Jakes was recovering well, calling it “a mercy and grace of God” that the incident wasn’t more serious.

Comb’s case centres around explosive allegations of drug-fuelled sexual antics dubbed “freak-offs”.

After six weeks of testimony, both sides in the federal trial have rested their cases.

The prosecution presented 34 witnesses, including Cassie Ventura and a woman referred to as “Jane.”

The defence chose not to call any witnesses, instead submitting a small number of texts and legal stipulations. Additionally, Combs declined to testify.

His legal team has requested an acquittal, arguing the prosecution failed to prove a conspiracy or intent.

Closing arguments are expected Thursday, with jury deliberations potentially starting as early as Friday. The charges could lead to life in prison if convicted.