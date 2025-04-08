Bishop of Manchester reflects on life and death following prostate cancer diagnosis

Bishop David Walker with a paper cross (Photo: The Church of England)

The Bishop of Manchester, the Rt Rev Prof David Walker, has revealed a diagnosis of prostate cancer and given his subsequent reflections on the meaning of life and death.

Speaking on Radio 4’s “Thought for the Day”, the bishop spoke of how his ordeal began with an abnormal result in an otherwise routine blood test. A subsequent MRI scan and a biopsy confirmed that diagnosis.

The bishop said that his prognosis is good and that, according to one doctor, “You’re more likely to die with it, than of it.”

Despite this, Bishop Walker said that the close encounter with a potential killer has focused his thoughts on his own mortality. This has been compounded, he said, by recent stories of other well-known cancer patients like King Charles III.

Although the King’s cancer was discovered during treatment for an enlarged prostate, he does not in fact have prostate cancer. The exact nature of the King’s cancer has not been made public.

Prostate cancer affects around one in eight men, with older men at greater risk.

During the current period of Lent, Bishop Walker noted that contemplating the life and death of Jesus and following his own diagnosis, his faith in God has actually strengthened.

“I find myself this year, in consequence of my diagnosis, affirmed and strengthened in my belief that the God who has made me and loves me, intends me not for destruction, but for an eternity in his presence, one that lies far beyond my imagining," he said.

Bishop Walker added that he doesn't “blame God” for his cancer, instead describing his condition as “a consequence of the natural phenomenon of cells to mutate, without that, creatures like you and me would never have evolved”.

He added that rather than seeking to live forever on this earth, he wishes to live properly before God before finally being prepared to let go of this life and enter eternal life with God.

“Unlike the American billionaires reportedly pouring money into research they hope might enable the super wealthy to live forever, being confronted by my illness has gradually helped me to feel ready to go when my earthly life reaches its natural conclusion, be that through cancer or otherwise," he said.