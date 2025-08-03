Bishop apologises after ordering choir to leave his church

Footage of the incident was shared to social media. TikTok / hornbergercello

A bishop who shut down a choir concert for making a "terrible racket" and ordering the singers to get out of his church has apologised.

The Bishop of Fulham, Jonathan Baker, appeared on stage barefooted and in his dressing gown near the end of a special summer concert by the City Academy Voices choir at St Andrew church, Holborn in London, the Daily Mail reports.

The 58-year-old bishop is reported to have switched on the lights before taking the mic and telling them the concert was "over".

"You are in my house. It's gone past 10pm and this is a terrible racket," he said.

He continues, "Goodnight. You are in my house – can you leave it now please. Thank you, it's over."

Hundreds of people, including the choir, were in the church for the concert and video footage of the incident was shared to social media. Boos could be heard after he ordered them to leave.

The Guardian reports that Bishop Baker came onto the stage shortly after 10pm even though the church had been hired by the choir until 11pm.

The disruption came after a performance of "I'm Gonna Make You Love Me", by the Supremes, and before the finale, meaning that some singers were not able to perform their songs.

The bishop, who lives on site, has since apologised for the "distress and offence" caused and told the choir that they are welcome to continue using the space.

In a written apology to the choir, he said that he had spoken "in haste" and promised that the incident would not happen again.

He also apologised for ending the concert before the agreed booking time, accepting that it was indeed 11pm.

“I write to apologise for the distress and offence which I caused on Friday evening in bringing the City Voices concert to a premature end," he said in his letter.

"This should not have happened, I take full responsibility and apologise unreservedly.

“I also apologise for remarks which were made in haste and which have understandably caused hurt and distress.”

Expressing his hopes that they would continue to use the space, he said, "I have lived here on site at St Andrew’s for 10 years, for much of which City Academy has rehearsed and performed here.

"You have been, and continue to be, welcome and I hope that you will be able to continue the relationship with us.

“I can give you every assurance that the events of Friday evening will not recur and I apologise again to performers (especially those unable to perform at the end of the evening) and audience alike.”