Bishop and Traitors star front Tearfund's International Women's Day campaign

Rev Lisa Coupland at St. Winwaloe church, Gunwalloe, Cornwall. (Photo: Joseph Cobb/Tearfund)

Admired women in the Church are heading up Tearfund's new campaign for International Women's Day.

Rev Lisa Coupland, widely recognised for her appearance on BBC1’s hit show, The Traitors, is stepping into a new role as the face of international development charity, Tearfund’s #ThisPastorCan campaign, a special video project launched in celebration of International Women’s Day.

She will feature alongside Rt Rev Rose Hudson-Wilkin, the first Black woman to become a Church of England bishop, and Pastor Josephine Brown from Kenya.

The campaign shines a spotlight on the contributions of women pastors and priests serving communities worldwide.

The #ThisPastorCan video, which will be premiered across Tearfund’s social media platforms on March 8, features inspiring testimonies of female religious leaders from countries such as Kenya, Myanmar and the Philippines.

Each will share their personal stories, lessons that have shaped their faith, and the wisdom that has guided them in their work serving communities.

Reflecting on her involvement, Rev Coupland expressed her excitement, stating, "It's wonderful that Tearfund is spotlighting women pastors! We often downplay our strengths, and I admit, I was initially hesitant to talk about my job as a priest on The Traitors. But this International Women's Day, I'm ready to shine – and I'm thrilled to join so many inspiring women in doing so.”

Bishop Hudson-Wilkin shared a piece of wisdom that has deeply influenced her ministry, quoting the celebrated writer, Maya Angelou, "People are more likely to remember how you made them feel than the actual words of what you say.”

“That has really been a blessing to me," she said.

Pastor Josephine Brown also contributed her perspective, crediting both her mother and spiritual mentor for teaching her resilience, determination, and focus.

She referenced scripture (Proverbs 31: 10-31) in emphasising the importance of equipping women in leadership, stating, "Just as the Bible says, a noble woman, she is rare to be found but if she is equipped, she can achieve a lot for her family, for her community and even for the nations.”