'Billboard Chris' wins case against Brisbane City Council

Chris Elston, also known as Billboard Chris. (Photo: ADF International)

Chris Elston, the Canadian activist better known as “Billboard Chris” has won a legal victory against Brisbane City Council, in Australia.

Elston, who often campaigns wearing a billboard, was fined $806 in March when a council worker accused him of obstructing foot traffic in Queen Street Mall. The worker called the police in order to remove Elston.

Writing on X, Elston said, “I was told I would go to jail if I refused to move, but I knew the council worker was lying … I hadn’t violated any of their bylaws.”

At the time of the incident Elston was wearing his trademark billboard, this particular one reading, “Children Cannot Consent to Puberty Blockers”. According to Elston, the police suggested that the council had singled him out for special treatment due to its “ignorant bias” about his message.

Elston was not arrested but was still slapped with the fine. With the support of the Human Rights Law Alliance, Elston challenged the fine, submitting video evidence of the encounter.

This week Elston was informed that the fine had been withdrawn and no further action would be taken. A letter from the council said, “After reviewing the file and giving consideration to the facts and circumstances surrounding this matter, I wish to advise that Infringement Notice 8000030612317 has been withdrawn.

“There is no further action required by you and this matter is now closed.”

Elston welcomed the decision as “tremendous news”, adding that he would not be deterred from his continued public activism.

Elston has been involved in a number of public spats centred on the trans issue. In February Elson was critical on X about Teddy Cook, a trans individual who was appointed to the World Health Organization as an “expert” on trans issues.

Australia’s E-Safety Commissioner demanded that X remove the post. X refused to do so, however it did geo-block it, thus preventing it from being viewed in Australia.

Earlier this month, Elston was arrested in Brussels, Belgium, alongside Lois McLatchie Miller of the Alliance Defending Freedom, for carrying billboards criticising puberty blockers for kids. They were detained by Belgian police and later released without charge.