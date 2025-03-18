Bible sales surge by 87% as Generation Z rediscovers faith

Duncan Williams
Bible faith young people
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Bible sales in the UK have risen sharply, increasing by 87 per cent from £2.69 million in 2019 to £5.02 million in 2024, according to new data from SPCK Group and Nielsen Book Data.

Publishers and researchers attribute this growth to Generation Z’s renewed interest in spirituality, marking a striking cultural shift.

While overall non-fiction book sales declined by 6% between 2023 and 2024, religious books have defied the trend. The broader category of "Bibles and liturgy" grew from £7 million in 2019 to £8.1 million in 2024, continuing a longer-term rise from £5 million in 2008. Spending on religious books as a whole reached £25.2 million last year, reflecting a 3% year-on-year increase.

Surveys suggest that young people are driving this change. A January poll found that 62% of 18 to 24 year olds describe themselves as "very" or "fairly" spiritual, compared to just 35% of those over 65.

Additionally, only 13% of Generation Z identify as atheists - far lower than the 20% of millennials and 25% of Generation X who do.

Sam Richardson, Chief Executive of SPCK, believes these trends reflect a major cultural shift.

"We are at the centre of a significant cultural shift regarding matters of faith and religion," he said. "Atheism, once considered by modern society to be the view of most rational adults, no longer seems to carry the same weight or appeal. Young people - Gen Z in particular - are statistically far less likely to identify as atheists than their parents."

Many believe external factors have contributed to this resurgence of faith. Richardson pointed to the Covid-19 pandemic and the growing mental health crisis as key influences, with many young people turning to spirituality for guidance and reassurance.

Mark Woods, of the Bible Society, highlighted the increased demand, noting that sales are being driven both by personal purchases and by churches and schools providing Bibles to young people.

"Either way, there's a very clear increase in demand," he said. "This seems to arise from a perception that the Bible has something important to say to young people, and from a desire to make it accessible to them."

One edition, the Good News Bible: The Youth Edition, has been particularly popular, with sales nearly doubling since 2021. Designed to appeal to younger readers, it includes explanatory notes, infographics, and space for personal reflections. 

The New International Version and Good News Bible now outsell the King James Bible, showing a preference for modern, accessible translations.

Despite Britain’s overall trend toward secularism, the surge in Bible sales suggests that faith remains a powerful force, particularly among the younger generation.

In a time of uncertainty, many young people seem increasingly drawn to reading Christian scripture, a practice once thought to be in decline.

Most Popular
Who was St Patrick and why is he patron saint of Ireland?

Who was St Patrick and why is he patron saint of Ireland?

False claims of 'Christian genocide' in Syria put church at risk

False claims of 'Christian genocide' in Syria put church at risk

Fears for Christians in Syria after massacre

Fears for Christians in Syria after massacre

Gateway Church founder Robert Morris charged with child sex abuse

Gateway Church founder Robert Morris charged with child sex abuse

Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Bible sales surge by 87% as Generation Z rediscovers faith
Bible sales surge by 87% as Generation Z rediscovers faith

Bible sales in the UK have risen sharply, increasing by 87 per cent from £2.69 million in 2019 to £5.02 million in 2024, according to new data from SPCK Group and Nielsen Book Data.

Lent and Ramadan have sparked complaints over the ‘woke’ storyline in BBC Radio drama The Archers
Lent and Ramadan have sparked complaints over the ‘woke’ storyline in BBC Radio drama The Archers

BBC Radio 4’s long-running rural drama The Archers has come under fire for its recent exploration of Ramadan, with many listeners criticising the decision to feature a Christian character, Lynda Snell, fasting in the run-up to Lent.

Can Christian civilization thrive without community?
Can Christian civilization thrive without community?

The West’s retreat from its Christian roots, worn down by progressive ideologies and colonial guilt, risks unravelling a legacy built on the belief that every person bears God’s image and is redeemed by Christ’s sacrifice.

Church cautiously welcomes Northern Ireland government programme
Church cautiously welcomes Northern Ireland government programme

The document outlines the governing priorities of Northern Ireland’s government.