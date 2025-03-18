Bible sales surge by 87% as Generation Z rediscovers faith

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Bible sales in the UK have risen sharply, increasing by 87 per cent from £2.69 million in 2019 to £5.02 million in 2024, according to new data from SPCK Group and Nielsen Book Data.

Publishers and researchers attribute this growth to Generation Z’s renewed interest in spirituality, marking a striking cultural shift.

While overall non-fiction book sales declined by 6% between 2023 and 2024, religious books have defied the trend. The broader category of "Bibles and liturgy" grew from £7 million in 2019 to £8.1 million in 2024, continuing a longer-term rise from £5 million in 2008. Spending on religious books as a whole reached £25.2 million last year, reflecting a 3% year-on-year increase.

Surveys suggest that young people are driving this change. A January poll found that 62% of 18 to 24 year olds describe themselves as "very" or "fairly" spiritual, compared to just 35% of those over 65.

Additionally, only 13% of Generation Z identify as atheists - far lower than the 20% of millennials and 25% of Generation X who do.

Sam Richardson, Chief Executive of SPCK, believes these trends reflect a major cultural shift.

"We are at the centre of a significant cultural shift regarding matters of faith and religion," he said. "Atheism, once considered by modern society to be the view of most rational adults, no longer seems to carry the same weight or appeal. Young people - Gen Z in particular - are statistically far less likely to identify as atheists than their parents."

Many believe external factors have contributed to this resurgence of faith. Richardson pointed to the Covid-19 pandemic and the growing mental health crisis as key influences, with many young people turning to spirituality for guidance and reassurance.

Mark Woods, of the Bible Society, highlighted the increased demand, noting that sales are being driven both by personal purchases and by churches and schools providing Bibles to young people.

"Either way, there's a very clear increase in demand," he said. "This seems to arise from a perception that the Bible has something important to say to young people, and from a desire to make it accessible to them."

One edition, the Good News Bible: The Youth Edition, has been particularly popular, with sales nearly doubling since 2021. Designed to appeal to younger readers, it includes explanatory notes, infographics, and space for personal reflections.

The New International Version and Good News Bible now outsell the King James Bible, showing a preference for modern, accessible translations.

Despite Britain’s overall trend toward secularism, the surge in Bible sales suggests that faith remains a powerful force, particularly among the younger generation.

In a time of uncertainty, many young people seem increasingly drawn to reading Christian scripture, a practice once thought to be in decline.