BBC apologises for Christian charity founder's Jenrick xenophobia comments

Krish Kandiah

The BBC pulled a Thought for the Day segment on Wednesday after a Christian charity founder accused Robert Jenrick of xenophobia.

Krish Kandiah, founder of refugee support charity The Sanctuary Foundation, used his segment to criticise the shadow justice secretary's stance on illegal immigration.

In his Thought for the Day on BBC Radio 4, Mr Kandiah quoted comments by Mr Jenrick in a recent Mail on Sunday article.

Jenrick had said, “I certainly don’t want my children to share a neighborhood with men from backward countries who broke into Britain illegally and about whom we know next to nothing.”

Responding to Jenrick's comments, Kandiah suggested that they stemmed from fear and xenophobia.

"These words echo a fear many have absorbed. Fear of the stranger. The technical name for this is xenophobia," said Mr Kandiah.

"All phobias are by definition irrational. Nevertheless, they have a huge impact. It is understandable that many people are scared by the unknown, especially if they’ve been told illegality and unfairness are part of the story.

"However, over the past year, xenophobia has fueled angry protests outside hotels housing asylum seekers, deepening divisions in our communities."

Kandiah continued, “After rigorous Home Office assessment, the majority of people arriving in small boats are found to be genuinely fleeing war, persecution, and famine – circumstances we would never wish on our own families.

"The idea that they pose a greater risk to our children than those already within our communities isn’t supported by evidence. Most crimes against children are committed not by strangers, but by people they know, often from within their own families or neighborhoods."

Mr Kandiah's comments prompted a backlash from Mr Jenrick and online commentators.

Writing on X, Mr Jenrick said: “On BBC Radio 4 this morning, listeners were told that if you’re concerned about the threat of illegal migrants to your kids, you’re racist. Wrong. You’re a good parent.”

The BBC has since apologised for Mr Kandiah's comments and removed his Thought for the Day from its on-demand BBC Sounds service, saying that it would be reinstated after the references to xenophobia were edited out.

A BBC spokesperson said: “While its reflection on fear in society from a faith perspective is broadly in line with expectations of Thought for the Day, some of the language it used went beyond that and we apologise for its inclusion.”

Roger Mahony, the head of editorial standards for BBC Radio 4, has written to Mr Jenrick to apologise, saying that “following discussion of the programme with the production team, I have concluded that, while its reflection on fear in society from a faith perspective is broadly in line with expectations of Thought for the Day, some of the language it used went beyond that”.

Mr Mahony added: “I have asked for the two references to xenophobia to be edited from the programme on BBC Sounds. Please accept my apology for their original inclusion.”

Mr Kandiah's criticisms came a day after latest Home Office data revealed that the number of Channel migrants crossing in small boats since Labour came to power has surpassed 50,000.

Mr Kandiah has been contacted for comment.