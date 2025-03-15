Bangor celebrates 1,500 years by honouring cathedral

Staff writer
Saint Deiniol’s Cathedral in Bangor
Saint Deiniol’s Cathedral in Bangor (Photo: Church in Wales)

Bangor City Council has awarded the city's cathedral “The Freedom of the City of Bangor”, in recognition of historic contributions over the course of 1,500 years of history.

Bangor was founded in 525 AD by Saint Deiniol. Saint Deiniol’s Cathedral in Bangor is said to be built on the location of the saint's monastery.

Saint Deiniol himself was a contemporary of Wales’s patron saint, Saint David. Numerous churches throughout Wales and at least one library are also known to bare his name.

The freedom of the city is the highest award that the council can bestow. The decision was made unanimously by the council and is the first time an organisation has been so honoured in over a decade.

Previous recipients of the honour include the BBC, RAF Valley and former prime minister, David Lloyd George.

The cathedral will be marking the 1,500th anniversary of the founding of the city with a number of events. A new icon of Saint Deiniol will be installed, there will be a musical production, and an album featuring the cathedral choir will be released. There will also be a live broadcast of BBC Radio 4’s Sunday Worship from the cathedral.

Bishop of Bardsey and Bishop in residence of Saint Deiniol’s Cathedral said, “This is a great honour for the cathedral community and to receive it during our 1,500 anniversary year is a particular joy.

“We're immensely grateful to the City Council for recognising the cathedral's contribution to the life of the city for many centuries. We look forward to welcoming visitors, tourists and our regular cathedral congregation to celebrate our historic anniversary.”

At 1,500 years old, it is believed that Bangor is the oldest city in Welsh recorded history.

