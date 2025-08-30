Appeals for prayer for church in Gaza City ahead of Israel's offensive

Christians at St Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza City. (Photo: Holy Family Church, Gaza)

A Catholic bishop has denounced the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza and has called for urgent prayer for the people of Gaza City and in particular for the small group of Christians in the city.

Israel is currently planning a major offensive to take Gaza City – part of its wider campaign to gain complete control over the Gaza Strip. Tens of thousands of reservists have been called up and operations could begin as early as next week.

Israel has told civilians in Gaza City to evacuate to the south. However, in a joint statement earlier this week the Latin (i.e. Catholic) and Greek Orthodox Patriarchs of Jerusalem, said that given the severe privations suffered by the population, not least famine, an evacuation order was “nothing less than a death sentence”.

The Church of Saint Porphyrius (Eastern Orthodox) and the Holy Family Church (Catholic) are two of only three churches in Gaza. Throughout the conflict, both have been used as refuges by hundreds of Christians caught up in the conflict.

Many of those seeking refuge are women and children, and the elderly. The Holy Family Church has also taken in many with disabilities, who are placed under the care of the Sisters Missionaries of Charity. Many are weakened and malnourished.

Now Bishop Nicholas Hudson, Chair of the International Affairs department of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, has called upon Catholics to pray for those caught up in the conflict and in particular to remember the clergy and nuns who have chosen to risk their lives by staying in Gaza City.

“In the face of forced displacement, they have chosen to remain and continue to care for the vulnerable, disabled, and all who shelter in their compounds," he said.

Bishop Hudson said he was particularly concerned for Father Gabriel Romanelli, who heads the Holy Family Church. Fr Romanelli was known to be close to Pope Francis in the last months of the late pontiff’s life. The pope called Father Romanelli and the Holy Family Church nearly every day during his final months.

Fr Romanelli was recently injured when an Israeli shell hit the Holy Family Church compound, killing three and wounding 10.

Bishop Hudson said, “Fr Romanelli has worked tirelessly to protect the people sheltering in the parish – especially the children who, he says, are resigned to the horror of what is going on around them. He prays with them and seeks to distract them from the violence.

“He comforts all who shelter at Holy Family with the sacraments of the Church and the reassurance that Christ holds them and suffers with them. We need now to redouble our prayers for all who remain there.

The bishop also said, “I add my voice to those of the Patriarchs in denouncing the Israeli government’s actions – that this approach is wrong; that it is impossible to justify the deliberate and forcible mass displacement of civilians."

Bishop Hudson concluded with a call for prayer to end the war and for justice for both the Palestinians and Israelis, who are still attempting to recover around 50 hostages held by Hamas.