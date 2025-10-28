Anti-Christian violence breaks out in Egyptian village

Egypt: a dream destination for tourists but the reality is different for the Christians who live there. (Photo: Unsplash/Sophia Valkova)

Anti-Christian sectarian violence has erupted in the Egyptian village of Nazlat Jalf in the Minya Province of Upper Egypt.

The trouble began when rumours started circulating online of a relationship between a young Christian man and a Muslim girl. A Muslim mob assembled and began attacking Christian homes and properties with stones and burning objects.

Although there have been no reported deaths or injuries, a number of houses and fields are believed to have been damaged. A number of online threats were also sent to Christians.

The police intervened and arrested some of the attackers. Local sources told anti-persecution group Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) that local authorities have arranged a reconciliation session.

According to CSW such sessions are a common response to the regular bouts of sectarian violence in Upper Egypt. The organisation has criticised them as being “extra-legal mechanisms that impose ad-hoc, unsatisfactory and often unconstitutional conditions on victims”. Perpetrators of sectarian violence typically receive little or no sanction from the state.

Recently concerns have been raised that Egypt has begun cracking down on unregistered religious groups, despite religious freedom being, on paper at least, guaranteed by the Egyptian constitution.

Visitors to Egypt, such as Lizzie Francis Brink, legal counsel for global religious freedom at ADF International, have observed that anti-Christian persecution in Egypt typically comes from the Muslim majority population, rather than directly from the state.

Speaking of this latest incident, Scot Bower, CEO of CSW, said, “Sectarian attacks are not only assaults on innocent people; they also undermine the fundamental rights and human dignity that should be enjoyed by every citizen. CSW commends the swift action of local police.

“However, for the violence that took place in Nazlat Jalf to be addressed effectively, the Egyptian authorities must crack down on hate speech, sectarian incitement and the culture of collective punishment of entire communities.

"They must also ensure that every citizen is treated equally, and that all perpetrators are held accountable under the law, regardless of their religion or belief.”