A mother’s love: a reflection of God’s heart

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Mother’s Day is upon us and if you’re still searching for the perfect gift, maybe this article found you right on time.

Sometimes, the most meaningful gift we can give is simply a reminder of love - seen and appreciated. So along with any flowers or gifts, here’s something you can share with your mother: a prayer.

But first, let’s pause to reflect on the spiritual significance of motherhood.

The Sacred Calling of a Mother

Motherhood is not just a biological role. It is a sacred calling - a gift given uniquely to women by God (Genesis 3:20). From conception to pregnancy, childbirth to nurturing, a mother’s life is one of selfless devotion and servitude.

A good mother bears her child’s burdens as if they were her own. Her heart breaks when her child is hurting, and her joy multiplies when her child rejoices. She disciplines with love, dreams on her child’s behalf, and often puts her child’s needs before her own. In many ways, she is her child’s first home, first teacher, first intercessor and their first best friend.

A Mirror of God’s Love

If our earthly mothers love us this deeply, how much greater is the love of our Heavenly Father?

In a mother’s nurturing care, we see a reflection of God’s own heart – His sacrificial and unconditional love for us. Just as a mother labours in pain to bring a child into the world, God toiled in love to bring forth all creation and life for us. And when God looked at what He had made, He declared it “very good” (Genesis 1:31), like a mother signifies when she joyfully holds her new-born for the first time.

Similar to a mother, God has loved us relentlessly from the very beginning (Jeremiah 31:3). Even when we turned away from Him, He pursued us with unwavering grace (Romans 5:8). Through His Word and Spirit, He guides and teaches us (John 14:26). He sustains the universe for our sake and prunes us through trials (Colossians 1:17 and John 15:2).

And at the pinnacle of this love? The sacrifice of His Son, Jesus Christ (John 3:16).

Through Jesus, we see the depth of God’s desire to walk with us. He healed the sick, comforted the weary, guided and gave purpose to the lost, served and protected His disciples, and ultimately gave His life for us (Matthew 4:24; Matthew 11:28; John 8:12 and John 15:13).

He loved completely and to the very end (John 13:1). In that, we see the same enduring love that mothers show their children every day.

A Prayer for Your Mother

This Mother’s Day, consider offering your mum more than just kind words or thoughtful gifts. Offer a prayer that honours not just the title of “mother”, but the spiritual beauty it holds – one that esteems her sacrifices, her strength, and her deep, God-like love.

Dear Heavenly Father,

Thank You for the priceless gift of my mother. Through her love, I catch glimpses of Your own - sacrificial, enduring, and unconditional.Remind her daily that she is deeply loved, not only by us, but most of all by You. As she carries the burdens of those around her, let her find rest in Your safe hands. Remind her that she can always put her faith in Your absolute love.

Renew her with Your Spirit. Strengthen and comfort her when she’s weary, and surround her with Your everlasting peace, hope and joy.Whenever she feels unseen, remind her that every act of love, every moment of quiet and faithful sacrifice, is honoured in heaven – crowned with glory in Your eyes.

In the name of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ,Amen.