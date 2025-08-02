A miracle at 21 weeks: World's most premature baby defies 'phenomenal odds' to celebrate first birthday

Baby Nash Keen has defied the odds. (Photo: Guinness World Records)

In a testimony to the miraculous power of God, a baby born at just 21 weeks gestation has celebrated his first birthday — a milestone the world now recognises as record-breaking, and the Keen family embraces as nothing short of divine.

Nash Keen, born on 5 July 2024, arrived 133 days sooner than anticipated, weighing just 10 ounces — comparable to the weight of a soap bar.

His mother, Mollie Keen, shared with Guinness her deep uncertainty about his survival, recounting how she and her husband, Randall Keen “weren’t sure if he’d even survive those first critical hours".

"But we wanted to give him the best chance," she recalled.

They had walked through the valley of loss before. A little less than two years earlier, they had grieved the premature passing of their daughter McKinley, born at just 18 weeks.

So, when Mollie became pregnant again, the family’s excitement was tempered by caution.

“We were so excited, but also very nervous,” Mollie told The Guardian. “We didn’t get our hopes up.”

But God had other plans.

Nash was delivered in Iowa city at the University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital, where he was immediately placed in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

There, surrounded by wires, machines, and the prayers of his family, he spent the first six months of his life fighting for each breath.

Despite his fragile frame and the many medical challenges he faced - including feeding and breathing difficulties, and a small heart abnormality - Nash showed what his carer, neonatologist Dr Amy Stanford, described as “remarkable resilience” and “extraordinary to witness”.

And the world took notice.

Earlier this year, Guinness World Records officially named Nash the world’s most premature surviving baby, surpassing the previous record by just one day. It praised his survival as a triumph over truly “phenomenal odds.”

But for the Keen family, the most meaningful recognition came from watching their little boy smile, roll over, and begin to interact with the world.

Nash’s father told Guinness: “Nash is going to be able to … say, ‘You know what? I came into this world fighting and I’m going to leave fighting.’”

The Keen family gathered with close friends in Ankeny, Iowa, to celebrate Nash’s first birthday — complete with gifts, diapers, and the Guinness certificate.

But the real gift, Mollie says, is waking up each day to see him.

“He’s truly … the best thing that could have happened to us,” she told The Guardian.

Nash still receives oxygen and is fed through a tube, but his doctors and parents remain hopeful.

His survival is part of a wider pattern of more extremely premature infants being able to survive thanks to modern medical interventions.

More importantly, in a world where uncertainty often shadows new life, Nash Keen’s story is a reminder of God’s grace.