7 practical ways students can nurture their faith at university

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

For many young people, the transition to university marks more than just academic independence—it also begins a new chapter in their faith journey.

Away from the rhythms of family prayers, church attendance nudged along by parents, and the accountability of home life, students face the challenge of practising their beliefs on their own terms - especially with all the distractions of uni life and new friends. It’s one of the real tests of “adulting.”

Faith that once felt structured by family routines suddenly demands personal decision-making. For some, this freedom is exhilarating; for others, it is disorienting. It could either become a season of doubt or drift, sometimes stepping back from faith entirely.

On the other hand, it could be a period of discovering a deeper relationship with God precisely because of the freedom to choose.

This is where the wisdom of Proverbs 22:6 becomes evident: “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

Even as students step into independence, the seeds of faith planted at home remain. The prayers, Bible stories, and family traditions of their childhood echo back when they most need them. This was my story.

It's not an easy or linear journey transitioning from inherited faith to a personal, lived-out belief. So, here are some practical ways to nurture your faith independently:

Create personal spiritual rhythms

Set aside daily or weekly times for prayer, Bible reading, or reflection—just like scheduling a study session or an extracurricular event. Small, consistent habits matter more than grand intentions. First thing in the morning is a good time as there are fewer distractions.

Find a spiritual family

Join a local church or campus ministry. Not only is it a great way to make friends, surrounding yourself with peers and mentors in faith helps provide encouragement and accountability (Hebrews 10:24-25; Matthew 18:20). Organisations like the Christian Union hold regular events during term time and stand ready to support students if they need it.

Ask honest questions

Don’t be afraid of doubt or curiosity - it's a natural part of our spiritual growth. Seek answers through Scripture, trusted Christian leaders, or resources (Matthew 7:7; James 1:5). Wrestling with faith often leads to deeper understanding. It's tempting to read only the books on your university reading lists, especially when you feel the pressure of deadlines, but try and include a Christian book that's unconnected to your studies in your weekly reading, even if it's just a chapter. If that feels impossible, listen to a Christian audiobook while you are walking to and from campus, or at the gym.

Serve others

Volunteering – whether mentoring, helping with campus events, joining outreach, or supporting a peer - reminds you that faith is not just personal but outward-facing. Serving keeps faith active and grounded in love (Galatians 5:13; 1 Peter 4: 10; Hebrews 13:16). As Jesus stated in Mark 10:45, “For even the Son of Man did not come to serve, but to serve, and to give His life as a ransom for many.” Service nurtures spiritual growth by turning focus outward, fostering humility, compassion, and gratitude. It also reveals God-given gifts and the joy of being His hands and feet. Ask your local church or Students Union about opportunities.

Integrate faith into everyday life

Whether in lectures, friendships, or part-time jobs, see faith as more than an activity. It’s a way of living—making choices that reflect Christ’s love and truth (Matthew 5:13-16; Colossians 3:17; 1 Corinthians 10:31). Why not form the habit of saying a prayer at the start of every lecture, even if it's just quietly in your head, or writing down Bible verses in your notebook to help inspire your studies.

Stay connected with home but step out personally

Call parents or spiritual mentors for encouragement, but resist relying only on them. Use their support as a springboard toward building your own walk with God. And don't be afraid to ask your parents for advice or prayers. They're rooting for you and will be delighted you asked!

Practise grace with yourself

Faith at university will have ups and downs. There will be many distractions, doubts and a lot of confusion. Missing church one week or struggling with prayer doesn’t mean failure - it means you’re human. If it happens, don't give up, but keep going as much as you can! If it starts to become a habit, talk to someone and try and find church friends you can go together with. Again, student Christian organisations like the Christian Union are a great resource to strengthen you in your faith if you feel weak or like you are backsliding.

Final thoughts

University life, with all its pressures and possibilities, tests whether faith is merely tradition or a foundation strong enough to carry students into adulthood. For many, the first years away from home become a proving ground: a place where faith is either quietly shelved or courageously claimed. Partner with God and conquer everything that comes your way together. Then you will emerge with your faith strengthened, ready to take on whatever comes next.