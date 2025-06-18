2025 Sandford St Martin Award winners announced

Young, British and Anti-Abortion won in the TV/Video Award. The Sandford St Martin Trust

A documentary about young people opposed to abortion and a worship service were among the winners of the 2025 Sandford St Martin Awards.

The annual event recognises excellence in programming and broadcasting that explores religious belief, spirituality and moral questions.

Taking the Journalism Award this year was Praying for Armageddon, a chilling political thriller from Up North Film for Storyville on BBC Four.

The documentary investigates the influence of American Evangelical Christians in politics, especially their fervent belief in the prophecy of Armageddon.

The film captures their preparations for a so-called 'Holy War' and explores ties between faith-driven politics and US foreign policy on Israel.

Judges praised its high production value and gripping narrative, with one remarking, “I felt like everyone should watch this.”

Also recognised in the journalism category was Bishop Casey’s Buried Secrets, produced by RTÉ for RTÉ One.

Anne Sheridan, a reporter, conducted an investigation into the way the Catholic Church managed misconduct allegations involving former Galway Bishop Eamonn Casey.

The film explores testimony from Casey’s niece, Patricia Donovan, and the events that led to his dismissal from ministry in 2007.

Judges applauded the film’s rigor and impact, calling it “10 out of 10 journalism”.

The Young Audience Award was presented to Sunday Worship: True Identity, produced by BBC Audio North for BBC Radio 4.

This programme featured South London Christian rapper Still Shadey as he led a worship service grounded in Psalm 139 and focused on self-discovery and purpose.

Sharing his personal journey from gang life to faith, Still Shadey worked last summer with 60 young people at Stormzy’s Merky HQ to craft lyrics reflecting their lives.

Judges described the piece as “authentic and captivating”, noting its emotional impact and relevance for a younger generation.

Still Shadey also runs a mentoring charity that helps young people discover their purpose and opens up conversations around social injustice and knife crime.

The TV/Video Award went to Young, British and Anti-Abortion by Firecrest Films for BBC One.

The documentary follows filmmaker Poppy Jay as she delves into the growing Gen Z-led anti-abortion movement in the UK, an often marginalised perspective.

Despite the backdrop of overwhelming public support for abortion, Jay uncovers how this new wave of activists is gaining traction across campuses and online platforms.

The judges described the film as “brave and innovative”, appreciating its “respectful yet challenging insight into those whose views we might not agree with, hearing from those who often don’t get a chance to be heard”.