20 years after ‘Heaven Is for Real’, Colton Burpo reflects on Heaven, faith and life

Colton Burpo (L) with his wife and parents. (Photo: Instagram/Colton Burpo)

Two decades after a medical emergency nearly took his life, Colton Burpo — the boy whose near-death experience inspired the bestselling book and 2014 film Heaven Is for Real — is speaking out about how that event shaped his life and faith, and where he stands today.

In 2003, at just three years old, Colton underwent emergency surgery after a ruptured appendix.

Following the operation, he described an out-of-body experience in which he recalled seeing his parents praying in separate hospital rooms, doctors working frantically, and then — the moment everything changed — being comforted by Jesus as angels sang to him.

One of the most poignant parts of his story is his visit to Heaven where he met his unborn sister — a miscarried child his parents, Sonja and Todd, had never spoken about.

He recounted: “This little girl came running out and just gave me this giant old bear hug.

“Eventually, she told me who she was. She was my sister and she was so excited someone from her family was finally in heaven.”

This story left his family in awe, but as more details surfaced, they grew convinced it was genuine. It has also captivated millions of people worldwide, bringing comfort for those grieving the loss of a child or feeling uncertain about what happens after we die.Now 25,

Today Colton is a husband, father, electrician and worship pastor, and he and his wife recently welcomed their first child — a milestone that has deepened his perspective on faith and the purpose of life.

“I’m about ready to be a first-time dad,” he shared in a recent interview with CBN News, reflecting on how far he’s come since his childhood brush with death.

Though he continues to share his Heaven experience at speaking events, Colton emphasises that his faith is no longer anchored in just one extraordinary event.

He recalls a turning point during his teenage years when he felt called to deepen his relationship with God and live out his faith in daily life: “I remember in high school, that’s around the time that God really started challenging me like — ‘Hey, you don’t have to rely on this one experience with me. I want to do life with you. I want to be a part of your life today.'

“And it took me a while to get to that point. But, as you see now, I take my faith very seriously.”

Despite the fame that followed the release of Heaven Is for Real, Colton remains grounded, often speaking about the importance of humility and spiritual authenticity: “Faith has been something very core to me, because, obviously, if I’m not living my life to give glory and honour to Jesus in whatever I’m doing, then it’s not really worth it.”

Reflecting on the journey, Colton acknowledges that faith is a continual process, not a destination and that God’s guidance has been instrumental in forming the person he has become: “It has been interesting to wrestle with and figure out because, just because I went to Heaven and came back doesn’t mean I’m this angelic person that is free from temptation and free from sin.

“I’m far from it … And God has thankfully been faithful and patient with me.”

Now, as he steps into fatherhood and continues his ministry, Burpo remains committed to sharing not just what happened to him at age three, but how that moment set the foundation for a life of growing faith.