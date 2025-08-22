(Photo: Getty/iStock)

There are seasons in life when words and actions feel empty. A loved one is struggling, or we ourselves are weighed down, and nothing we say or do seems to make the situation lighter.

It’s in these moments that we’re reminded: encouragement doesn’t ultimately come from us. It flows from God — the One whose love never changes and whose promises never fail (Hebrews 13:8).

When everything else feels uncertain, His Word remains steady (Psalm 119:89). Through Scripture, God reminds us that our hope in Him is never wasted (Romans 5:5).

So, here are 12 Bible verses to encourage you (or someone you love):

1. God is near to the brokenhearted

“The righteous cry out, and the Lord hears them; He delivers them from all their troubles. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:17–18

When you feel unseen in your pain, God promises that He is right there with you.

2. He works everything for good

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” — Romans 8:28

Even in chaos, God is weaving a bigger picture we can’t yet see.

3. The Lord is our safe place

“The Lord is good, a refuge in times of trouble. He cares for those who trust in Him.” — Nahum 1:7

When the world feels unsteady, you can lean into His sheltering care.

4. Strength for the weary

“I can do all this through Him who gives me strength.” — Philippians 4:13

God doesn’t ask you to be strong on your own — His strength carries you.

5. Hold on to hope

“Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for He who promised is faithful.” — Hebrews 10:23

Hope is not wishful thinking — it’s anchored in the faithfulness of God.

6. Fear has no hold

“The Lord is my light and my salvation—whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life—of whom shall I be afraid?” — Psalm 27:1

His presence replaces fear with confidence.

7. God rejoices over you

“The Lord your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you; in His love He will no longer rebuke you, but will rejoice over you with singing.” — Zephaniah 3:17

Yes — God actually delights in you. Let that sink in.

8. He has good plans for you

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” — Jeremiah 29:11

Your story isn’t over — His plans are still unfolding.

9. Peace for the restless mind

“You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you.” — Isaiah 26:3

When your thoughts spiral, let His peace steady you.

10. You don’t carry anxiety alone

“Cast all your anxiety on Him because He cares for you.” — 1 Peter 5:7

God invites you to hand Him what feels too heavy to hold.

11. Courage for every step

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” — Joshua 1:9

No matter where the path leads, you walk with Him beside you.

12. Comfort in the storm

“When the cares of my heart are many, your consolations cheer my soul.” — Psalm 94:19

Even in the darkest valleys, God brings comfort and joy that lifts us up.

Final Thought

Encouragement isn’t about ignoring the hard things — it’s about remembering that God is with us through them. These verses remind us that His love, strength, and promises are unshakable.

When life feels overwhelming, may these verses remind you — and anyone you share them with — that God’s love, strength, and presence are constant, no matter the season of life.