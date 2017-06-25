'Yuri on Ice' season 2 news: Delayed or cancelled due to movie?
Last April 29, fans were ecstatic when Mappa Studios announced that the production of "Yuri on Ice" movie was given the green light. However, their excitement was eventually replaced by anxiousness as the series' return was getting bleaker. Is "Yuri on Ice" season 2 simply delayed, or is it totally cancelled?
An October 2017 release date was previously suggested by The Inquistr. They based their speculation off a report made by Konbini that claims a member of the series' creative team spilled that an October 2017 release was being planned for the second installment. Another point of basis is that the first season also premiered in October 2016.
A separate report from The Inquisitr, however, debated their previous claim. The more recent article cited that anime shows do not release a new season each year like American television shows. It could take years until an anime series can make a reprisal.
A good example is the highly-acclaimed animation "Attack on Titan." The series first premiered in 2013 and received good reviews. But despite all the raves, the second season did not follow until four years after in April 2017.
Another popular guess is that the "Yuri on Ice" season 2 was purposely delayed to make way for the movie. Den of Geek pointed out that animation takes a lot of time to produce. Therefore, a movie and a season being released on the same year is an impossibility.
Despite all the rumors brewing around the anime series, the production team has never given any update. This led many viewers to believe that the show has been cancelled for good.
According to Blasting News, Japanese manga artist and "Yuri on Ice" creator Mitsuro Kubo spilled that the movie is not just a compilation of all the episodes from season 1. It will have a completely new storyline about the characters.
Apparently, she still has some material left from season 1 which she will use for the movie. Blasting News, though, is not convinced. They speculated that the said material was supposed to be used for season 2. However, since Kubo decided to use them for the movie, the show was cancelled.
Moreover, other rumors assert that since "Yuri on Ice" is an original anime and not based on a novel or manga, the production may have run out of stories to tell about the characters.
