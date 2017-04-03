'Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links' updates: Yami Bakura available through Destiny Board of Doom event only

"Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links" has become even more exciting as a new legendary duelist has been added to the game, Yami Bakura.

Yami Bakura finds his way to the "Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links" game through the ongoing limited time-only event dubbed as Destiny Board of Doom. While players of the game can unlock the said new character by accumulating event points, the quest does not stop there, though, as the players must also ensure his defeat once Yami Bakura has been unlocked.

Defeating Yami Bakura is no easy task. Once the higher-level version of the character is defeated, though, the more points a player gains. As Yami Bakura can only be unlocked after achieving 200,000 points from the Destiny Board of Doom event, players are advised to challenge random duelists and use their acquired points in fighting the new character.

Players should be aware that Yami Bakura makes use of a special set of duel conditions that make him win any duel after four turns for as long the Dark Necrofear is in his graveyard. However, the best way to cancel this advantage on the new duelist is for players to use their spell Gravedigger Ghoul or the trap Disappear cards. These cards effectively cancel the final win outcome and extend the fight between them and Yami Bakura as long as they want.

As Yami Bakura's Ectoplasmer and Soul Exchange magic cards can also spell a great deal of trouble, players are, likewise, advised to have and use their spell-negating cards activations, such as Magic Jammer. Some sources also advise players to use Yami Bakura's Ectoplasmer against him by directly attacking him and using the said magic card on him so that more damage can be inflicted on the new duelist.

"Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links'" Destiny Board of Doom event started last March 23 and will run until only today, April 3.