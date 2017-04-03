'Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links' updates: Yami Bakura available through Destiny Board of Doom event only
"Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links" has become even more exciting as a new legendary duelist has been added to the game, Yami Bakura.
Yami Bakura finds his way to the "Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links" game through the ongoing limited time-only event dubbed as Destiny Board of Doom. While players of the game can unlock the said new character by accumulating event points, the quest does not stop there, though, as the players must also ensure his defeat once Yami Bakura has been unlocked.
Defeating Yami Bakura is no easy task. Once the higher-level version of the character is defeated, though, the more points a player gains. As Yami Bakura can only be unlocked after achieving 200,000 points from the Destiny Board of Doom event, players are advised to challenge random duelists and use their acquired points in fighting the new character.
Players should be aware that Yami Bakura makes use of a special set of duel conditions that make him win any duel after four turns for as long the Dark Necrofear is in his graveyard. However, the best way to cancel this advantage on the new duelist is for players to use their spell Gravedigger Ghoul or the trap Disappear cards. These cards effectively cancel the final win outcome and extend the fight between them and Yami Bakura as long as they want.
As Yami Bakura's Ectoplasmer and Soul Exchange magic cards can also spell a great deal of trouble, players are, likewise, advised to have and use their spell-negating cards activations, such as Magic Jammer. Some sources also advise players to use Yami Bakura's Ectoplasmer against him by directly attacking him and using the said magic card on him so that more damage can be inflicted on the new duelist.
"Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links'" Destiny Board of Doom event started last March 23 and will run until only today, April 3.
-
Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
Can a robot have a soul? Would you replace your failing eyes with HD, night vision-enabled machines? Would you still be you if you did? These don't seem like particularly important questions now, but in the world of Scarlett Johansson's new anime-remake Ghost in the Shell, they're absolutely vital.
-
Duggar girls share their thoughts on love: Don't 'date anyone who doesn't share the same goals as you'
The Duggar girls from "Counting On" definitely know a thing or two about love. Many of them have enjoyed courtships, gotten married, and are now raising the next generation of Christian kids.
- 'I've seen the promised land': The last, legendary words of Martin Luther King
- The English villagers who dismembered and mutilated bodies of the dead - to prevent their resurrection
- Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
- How can I be sure that someone needs deliverance ministry?
- Do people joke about religion in your workplace? Does it upset you?
- Should Christians pursue the calling to become missionaries even if this goes against their parents' wishes?
- Justin Bieber has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
- Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
- Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith
- Terrorism suspected as at least ten are killed in Russian metro explosions
- Palestinian, 17, shot dead in Jerusalem's Old City after stabbing attacks
- Duped into confessing - Iranian faces death sentence for 'insulting Islam'
- Catholic groups call on West to step up help for Syrian refugees as 5 million forced to flee war-torn country
- Criminal asks woman, 'Where's Jesus right now?' while raping her
- Row over Gibraltar escalates as Bishop of Leeds says it shows 'major problems' of Brexit