'Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links' Destiny Board of Doom event: How to unlock Yami Bakura

"Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links" currently has an ongoing event called the "Destiny Board of Doom," in which players have to go through difficult challenges to collect great rewards.

The first thing that players need to know for them to be able to participate in the event is that they need to be at Stage 4. After so, players can proceed with the challenges.

According to DuelLinks.GameA.co, in the event, Yami Bakura shows up at the gate for players to duel with, in order to unlock this character and collect prizes. Unlocking Bakura requires the player to defeat him over and over. But before one can get into battle with Bakura, the player must first collect the "Ten-Sided Dice" by winning against Standard Duelists, Legendary Duelists, and the Vagabond. Once the player obtains a specific amount of the requirement, he/she must then use these to challenge the character. Once the player succeeds, he/she will receive points and rewards.

Bakura has just been recently added to "Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links" as a legendary duelist. Apart from unlocking the character, players can also unlock his powerful cards. In an article on Twinfinite, it is stated that the higher level version of Bakura a player faces, the more points he/she will collect. This is to be kept in mind as the character can only be unlocked once the player reaches 200,000 event points.

Although that may seem a lot, there is a way to ensure the player earns many points fast, as reported on iDigitalTimes. It is said that the best way to greatly increase one's points is for a player to defeat Bakura at level 40, but the higher Bakura's level is, the more difficult it will be for the player to defeat him. According to the article on iDigitalTimes, in order to beat a level 40 Bakura, apart from removing Dark Necrofear from the Graveyard, the player must also get rid of Ectoplasmer with the use of Twister and De-Spell cards. However, if this does not work out, the player can also use it against Bakura. Although tricky, attacking Bakura directly and then using the Ectoplasmer can inflict more damage in a single turn.

"Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links" players can participate in the event until April 3.



