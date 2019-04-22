Young couple who died in tragic accident on Greek holiday were 'passionate about their Christian faith'

(Photo: Joanna Coulson /Youtube) Toby and Milly Savill on their wedding day in 2017

A south London vicar has paid tribute to his daughter and son-in-law who were tragicaly killed while on holiday in Greece.

The Rev Steve Coulson, vicar of St Mark's Kennington, delivered the Good Friday sermon on hope despite the tragic loss of of Milly and Toby Savill the previous Sunday.

The couple, who were married less than two years ago in Rev Coulson's church, were touring the Profitis Ilias mountain on the Greek island of Santorini when their buggy fell down a ravine, killing them both.

Speaking to ITV, Rev Coulson paid tribute to his "beautiful" and "funny" daughter.

"She was brilliant with people, she was someone everyone warmed to," he said.

In comments to the Mirror, he described the young couple as "utterly devoted to one another".

"Their families are so proud of them, and although devastated, we are comforted by having shared so many wonderful times of love and joy together," he said.

"Toby and Milly were passionate about their Christian faith, and we are being sustained by the same sure hope of Easter Resurrection."

Milly's sister, Joanna Coulson, posted a poignant message on Facebook in which she said she was taking comfort from knowing she was now experiencing the joy of Heaven.

"The joy from your wedding is just a taste compared to the joy you must be experiencing in Heaven right now," she wrote.

"Whilst still surreal, we grieve at our loss of Milly and Toby who were the happiest couple with genuine love for every person that was part of their lives.

"Our only comfort is in knowing that you are having the best party with Jesus right now and one day we will join you too. We love you both so much."