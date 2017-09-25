'X-Files'season 11 release date, cast news: 'Home' actress to return for multiple roles

"X-Files" promotional image for season 11. Facebook/thexfilesonfox

In the next season of the hit sci-fi show "The X-Files" from Fox, actress Karin Konoval ("Rise of the Planet of the Apes") will be returning to play multiple roles.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Konoval, who played Mrs. Peacock in the episode titled "Home" in season 4, will be coming back in a number of episodes in yet unspecified roles. Showrunner Chris Carter explained, "While Karen Konoval won't be reprising her role as the mother-under-the-bed in the fan-favorite episode 'Home,' she will be returning in a tour-de-force performance in an early episode. Or, more accurately — performances."

Back in season 4, Konoval played a mother of an inbred family located in the mountains far away from civilization. Her sons were deformed due to the years of inbreeding which caused their appearances to be somewhat mutated.

Sadly, one of the sons impregnated the mother who gave birth to him one stormy night. The other brothers buried the child which was discovered by some people who were horrified. FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) were then brought in to investigate the homicide in the distant town.

Mulder and Scully were able to trace the death of the baby to the house of Mrs. Peacock only to find her trapped under a bed with no limbs and screaming at the top of her voice. Apparently she was there only to breed for her eldest son, Edmund Peacock (Chris Nelson Norris).

By that time, her sons had arrived and got into a violent scuffle with the investigators where the inbreds got killed, except for Mrs. Peacock and Edmund who both managed to escape.

It remains to be seen what roles Konoval will play in the upcoming season or if there would be a sequel to the cult episode "Home."

Production of "X-Files" season 11 started in the summer and the show is expected to premiere in January of 2018 on Fox.